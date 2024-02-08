Top 5 Leading Tech Home Automation Startups in India 2024

The idea of a “smart home” is gaining traction as we near a new age of technological innovation. With the advancement of artificial intelligence and networking, home automation has transformed from a luxury to a need. In the age of digitalization, home automation is crucial for property owners. It can give control and simplify work by integrating various systems and devices. A single voice command may be used to manage anything with a home automation system, including music, security, lighting, and temperature. Here are the top 5 businesses offering different options to make your home smart, so you don’t need to search any further if you’re going to do so.

Smart Node



Smart Node offers an Integrated Home Automation System for Security, Comfort & Convenience. Automate your daily boring tasks with Smart Node’s Automation Systems, and add security, and convenience to your life while saving time and energy. With Smart Node mobile app’s anywhere, anytime access, secure your home, and live stress-free. This means you have security at your fingertips. Smart Node’s wide range of bespoke Smart Home Products is designed to efficiently complement your lifestyle with Convenience, Safety & Comfort. These nodes may also incorporate advanced technologies like Zigbee, Z-Wave, or Wi-Fi to establish reliable communication protocols. By functioning as the brain of a smart home network, smart nodes enhance efficiency, interoperability, and user experience, contributing to the evolution of intelligent and interconnected living spaces.

GM Modular

GM has given switch manufacturing a new identity in India. It has introduced path breaking innovations and accessories like new generation switches, home automation, Bluetooth music players, home security products, switchgears and a brilliant contemporary range in LED lighting and luminaires that have transformed people’s lives tremendously. With a strong research & development team, along with an equally dedicated and capable product design team, GM has been catering to various household and commercial needs of customers across the country. Through constant innovation, GM has become the market leader in switches and all home electrical accessories. GM’s manufacturing facility is spread around 2.5 lakh square feet with the most efficient and high-grade machinery that produces the finest quality GM products.

Home Brain

Home Brain is a Gurgaon-based startup that offers automation consulting, designing, and integration with hands-on experience in today’s technological era. It is the brainchild of NetWorld Inc, which is a leading IT-enabled company and some of its products are Security Brain, Lighting Brain, Entertainment Brain, Climate Brain, and Appliance Brain.

PicoStone

PicoStone is a Mumbai-based smart home automation startup that was founded by Virang Jhaveri, Niket Sarvaiya, and Nilesh Jain with a mission to automate every home in India. PicoStone gives its users complete control of their electrical devices at their fingertips and also helps in saving electricity their product named Butler controls smart home devices.

Fox Domotics

Established in 2012, Fox Domotics is a Mumbai-based business that specialises in home automation manufacturing. It is well-known in the industry for producing touch switches, wifi light switches, and hotel room automation switches. The man who turned Fox Domotics from a simple concept on paper into one of India’s most prosperous home automation firms is Mohammed Sikander Manihar.