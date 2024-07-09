ASUS Launches India’s First CoPilot+ PC: Vivobook S 15 OLED

ASUS launches India's first CoPilot+ PC, the Vivobook S 15 OLED, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor, OLED display, and a sleek design. Experience unmatched power and efficiency.

ASUS has unveiled the Vivobook S 15 OLED, India’s first laptop equipped with Microsoft CoPilot+. This innovative device combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek, lightweight design to cater to the needs of modern users. The Vivobook S 15 OLED boasts the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor and Adreno integrated graphics, ensuring seamless multitasking and exceptional performance.

Unmatched Power and Efficiency

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor and Adreno integrated graphics provide a significant boost in performance and efficiency. The integration of Qualcomm Hexagon NPU further enhances the laptop’s AI capabilities, delivering up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. ASUS IceCool thermal technology ensures optimal performance by efficiently dissipating heat, even during demanding tasks. With 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, multitasking and responsiveness are effortless.

Sleek and Lightweight Design

The Vivobook S 15 OLED features a durable all-metal design, showcasing the new ASUS Vivobook logo, and a modern aesthetic. At just 1.47cm thin and 1.42 kg, it offers exceptional portability without compromising on performance. The 180° ErgoLift hinge improves typing ergonomics and enhances air intake, while the enlarged, gesture-supported ASUS ErgoSense touchpad and ergonomic keyboard with 1.7mm key travel single-zone RGB backlighting ensure a comfortable typing experience.

Visual Brilliance with OLED Display

The laptop’s 15.6-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks. The 16:9 aspect ratio and 600 nits peak brightness ensure an immersive viewing experience for both work and play. The VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut validated by Pantone guarantee professional-grade color accuracy.

Premium Features and Durability

The Vivobook S 15 OLED boasts an impressive array of premium features, including military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability. Its long-lasting battery life of over 18 hours* and 90W USB Type-C fast charging ensure uninterrupted productivity. The laptop offers versatile connectivity options with USB 4 ports supporting 4K display output and 40 GB/s data transfer. ASUS Antimicrobial Guard provides added hygiene protection, while Windows Hello face recognition with a 1080p Full HD 3DNR webcam ensures secure login.

Enhanced Connectivity and Immersive Audio

Equipped with USB4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, MicroSD card reader, and an audio jack, the Vivobook S 15 OLED offers seamless connectivity for all your devices. The Smart Amplifier delivers 350% louder sound output without distortion, enhancing your audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507), priced at INR 1,24,990, is available on Flipkart and other online and offline channels.