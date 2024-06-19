HP’s AI-Powered EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X Laptops Open for Pre-order in India

HP India has opened pre-orders for its latest AI-powered laptops, the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X, featuring Microsoft’s Copilot+ platform. These laptops are the first in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor, leveraging the ARM architecture for improved performance and energy efficiency.

EliteBook Ultra: Designed for Businesses

The EliteBook Ultra is tailored for enterprise users, boasting a sleek design and powerful capabilities. Its starting price is Rs 1,69,934, and it’s available for pre-order through HP’s online store and select partner stores.

OmniBook X: Catering to Consumers

The OmniBook X is designed for everyday consumers and is priced at Rs 1,39,999. It can be pre-ordered at HP World stores, HP’s online store, and other retail partners like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Both Laptops Harness AI Capabilities

Both the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), capable of handling up to 45 trillion AI operations per second. This dedicated AI processing power enables these laptops to support Microsoft’s Copilot+ platform, offering users AI-driven features and enhanced productivity tools.

Key Features and Availability

These new laptops offer enhanced virtual interactions with AI features like Spotlight and Auto Framing, promising efficient performance and improved video conferencing experiences.

HP plans to start shipping the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X in four to six weeks from the pre-order date.

A New Era of AI-Powered Computing

With the introduction of the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X, HP is ushering in a new era of AI-powered computing in India. By combining the Snapdragon X Elite processor’s capabilities with Microsoft’s Copilot+ platform, these laptops aim to provide users with an unparalleled computing experience.