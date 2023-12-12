ASUS Launches New Chromebook Plus CX3402

ASUS has unveiled the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402, a new 14-inch laptop designed for enhanced productivity and creativity while on the go. This device marks the first Chromebook Plus from ASUS, featuring a lightweight design and a suite of features aimed at boosting user productivity.

Key Highlights:

ASUS introduces Chromebook Plus CX3402 with powerful ChromeOS performance.

Features include up to 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The design offers military-grade durability, 180-degree hinges, and anti-microbial coating.

Equipped with a Full-HD 1080p webcam, noise reduction, and array microphones.

Supports a wide range of apps and services, including Google Play store and Google Workspace.

Available exclusively on Flipkart for consumers, with business versions available through commercial PC channel partners.

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President at ASUS India, commented on the launch, emphasizing the Chromebook’s high-performance capabilities, exceptional battery life, and military-grade durability. He noted that the ASUS CX3402 sets a new standard in high-performance computing, catering to both business and individual users.

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is engineered to enhance productivity, boasting 12th-gen Intel Core processors and up to 16GB of RAM. It is designed to support various applications, including Adobe Photoshop and LumaFusion, facilitating creative work.

For connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 6 technology and ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS, ensuring fast and stable internet access. Its large 5.7-inch touchpad offers intuitive control, supplementing the optional touchscreen for a seamless user experience.

The laptop’s 14-inch Full HD NanoEdge display offers immersive visuals, while its 1080p webcam with noise reduction ensures high-quality video conferencing. The device also prioritizes user wellbeing with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard and meets US MIL-STD 810H durability standards.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is also designed for flexibility and convenience. It features a 180° hinge for easy content sharing, a 10-hour battery life, and multiple connectivity options, including USB-C and HDMI ports.

In addition to standard features, the Chromebook Plus includes enhanced creative tools in Google Photos and movie-creation capabilities. Its 50Wh battery supports a mobile lifestyle, complemented by a 45W USB-C fast charger.

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is available for purchase on Flipkart, with different configurations for consumers and business customers. Pricing starts at ₹39,990 for the consumer version.