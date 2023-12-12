Endefo Unveils New Smartwatch Models in India

Endefo, a Dubai-based electronics and lifestyle brand, has launched two new smartwatch models – Enfit NEO and Enfit NEO PRO – in the Indian market. The smartwatches are available in more than 2000 retail stores, including Sangeetha Mobiles, Supreme Paradise, Lot Mo, Nandilath Digital, Ideal Home Appliances, Easy Store, Gulf Own Digital, Image Mobiles, and Computers, as well as on Endefo’s e-commerce platform.

Key Highlights:

Endefo, a Dubai-based brand, introduces two new smartwatch models in the Indian market.

The Enfit NEO and Enfit NEO PRO are available at discounted prices, starting from Rs 1999.

Available at over 2000 retail outlets and on Endefo’s e-commerce platform, in cities like Gujarat, UP, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The smartwatches feature large screens, Bluetooth calling, and over 135 sports modes.

Health monitoring capabilities include heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen tracking.

Both models offer an extensive library of over 200 watch faces for customization.

The Enfit NEO, priced at Rs 6999 but available at a discounted price of Rs 1999, features a 1.9″ screen, Bluetooth calling, 135+ sports modes, and a library of over 200 watch faces. It also includes health monitoring tools like a heart rate monitor, blood pressure, and blood oxygen tracking. Additional features encompass camera control, multiple language support, dual-screen functionality, a voice assistant, and various UI modes.

Priced at Rs 7999, with a discounted price of Rs 2499, the Enfit NEO PRO sports a 2.01″ screen and offers similar functionalities to the NEO model, including Bluetooth calling, a vast range of sports modes, and a collection of watch faces. It also supports blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, camera control, and multiple language options.

Mr. Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo, commented on the launch, stating, “We’re excited to present the latest additions to our smartwatch collection, the ‘Enfit NEO’ and Enfit NEO Pro. These watches are aimed at providing affordable and modern fitness and lifestyle devices for our customers who value both style and technology. As the year ends, we plan to introduce more launches and sales, continuing our focus on delivering advanced technology through Endefo.”

The launch of the Enfit NEO and Enfit NEO PRO models represents Endefo’s commitment to offering technologically advanced and affordable smartwatches, combining style, functionality, and comprehensive health tracking features.