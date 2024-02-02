ASUS Launches RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua OC Edition with Enhanced Cooling

ASUS introduced the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua OC Edition graphics card, aiming at gamers and creators looking for high performance with low noise levels. This model builds upon the foundation set by previous ASUS GeForce RTX Noctua Edition graphics cards, featuring advanced cooling technology to achieve near-silent operation.

Key Highlights:

Equipped with two 120 mm Noctua NF-A12x25 fans made of Sterrox liquid-crystal polymer for superior airflow.

Custom heatsink design optimized for airflow, delivering excellent cooling performance with minimal noise.

ASUS GPU Tweak III software allows detailed customization of graphics card settings and real-time monitoring via a mobile device.

The ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition incorporates two Noctua NF-A12x25 fans, designed to efficiently move air over a large heatsink. This partnership between ASUS’s thermal R&D team and Noctua engineers resulted in a heatsink optimized for these fans, featuring tuned fin density and heat pipe arrangement. The card occupies 4.3 slots, providing ample space for the dual fans and ensuring low noise levels with high cooling efficiency.

The NF-A12x25 fans are notable for their Sterrox liquid-crystal polymer impellers, which allow for an extremely close gap of just 0.5 mm between the fan blades and the outer frame. This design minimizes airflow leakage, enhancing the cooling of densely packed GPU fin stacks. A metal-reinforced motor hub and axis ensure the precision of this gap, contributing to the card’s quiet operation of only 27dB under full load, as per internal testing conducted in January 2024.

ASUS has also focused on the aesthetics of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition, featuring a custom brown shroud that matches Noctua’s distinctive color scheme. The card includes ASUS and Noctua logos, with subtle graphics on the full-length alloy backplate, ensuring a cohesive look with other Noctua components in a build.

The ASUS GPU Tweak III software offers users the ability to fine-tune their graphics card’s performance, with preset modes for power optimization or noise reduction, and customizable profiles for individual games. The Mobile Monitor feature allows for remote monitoring of the graphics card’s performance without overlaying on gameplay. Furthermore, the software includes user-friendly adjustments like the Voltage-Frequency (VF) Tuner and an integrated GPU-Z interface for detailed graphics card information.

For optimal performance, ASUS recommends pairing the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua Edition with a premium ASUS power supply, such as the ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II, which features high-quality components, efficient operation, and an OLED display for real-time power monitoring.

Availability and pricing details for the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Noctua OC Edition will be announced shortly. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their local ASUS representative for more information.