iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings Begin February 8

iQOO has announced the start of pre-bookings for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, a smartphone offering high performance and advanced features. Pre-bookings open on February 8, 2024, at 12 PM, ahead of its official launch on February 22, 2024. Customers can pre-book the device on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store to access exclusive offers.

Key Highlights:

Pre-booking for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro starts on February 8, 2024.

Customers pre-booking on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store can avail of exclusive benefits.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

It offers two variants: 8+256GB and 12+256GB.

The device includes iQOO’s Supercomputing chip Q1 for enhanced gaming performance.

Design includes a dual-tone and premium leather finish, plus a unique squircle camera module.

Equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera for superior low-light photography.

By pre-booking, customers can get an extra Rs. 1000 off on their iQOO Neo 9 Pro order, a two-year warranty (including a 12-month extended warranty), and exclusive offers on the launch day, February 22. The pre-booking offer is limited and operates on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a refundable pre-booking amount of Rs 1000 that will be adjusted in the final payment.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, ensuring seamless performance and a high-quality gaming experience. It achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1.7 million. The device also features iQOO’s Supercomputing chip Q1, supporting 144fps gaming and up to 900-pixel super resolution, promising a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The smartphone’s design features a vibrant dual-tone and premium leather finish, adding to its elegance and comfort. Its camera capabilities include a state-of-the-art 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera, offering excellent low-light performance and stunning night photography.