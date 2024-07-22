ASUS M3702 AiO Launches in India: 27″ Display and Ryzen 5 CPU for Computing Experience

ASUS has recently introduced the ASUS M3702 AiO with 27″ display, Ryzen 5 CPU to the Indian market, marking a significant addition to its line-up of innovative computing solutions. This all-in-one PC blends a minimalist design with robust performance, equipped to meet the demands of modern users.

Design and Display

The ASUS M3702 sports a slim profile accentuated by its NanoEdge display, which boasts an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio. This feature allows for nearly borderless viewing, making it a great choice for both work and entertainment. The 27-inch Full HD IPS display comes with an anti-glare coating, supports a 75Hz refresh rate, and offers a 100% sRGB color gamut for precise and vibrant color reproduction. Additionally, the display includes 178° wide-view technology, ensuring quality visuals from almost any angle.

Performance and Audio

Under the hood, the ASUS M3702 AiO with 27″ display, Ryzen 5 CPU is powered by the efficient AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. This setup is designed to handle everything from everyday tasks to more demanding applications with ease. Audio quality is a priority as well, with the inclusion of ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology, Dolby Atmos, and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation. These features collectively deliver an immersive audio experience, whether you’re watching movies, participating in video calls, or listening to music.

Connectivity and Security

The device is well-equipped with various connectivity options to enhance user convenience. It includes three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI-in port to connect external devices, an HDMI-out port, and an SD card reader. Wireless connectivity is also advanced with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring faster and more reliable internet access. For privacy and security, the ASUS M3702 comes with a 1080p FHD webcam equipped with a privacy shutter and a built-in Kensington lock slot.

Software and Accessories

The ASUS M3702 AiO with 27″ display, Ryzen 5 CPU is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and includes a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 subscription, adding significant value for users looking to get started right away. It also comes with a wireless keyboard and optical mouse, completing the all-in-one package.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS M3702 AiO with 27″ display, Ryzen 5 CPU is available starting at Rs. 60,990. Customers can purchase it through various channels, including the ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive stores, and major online retailers like Amazon.in and Flipkart.