ASUS ROG ALLY X Launches in India: A New Era in Handheld Gaming

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has released its latest innovation in handheld gaming, the ROG ALLY X, in India. This new device, priced at ₹89,990, boasts a sleek black design, enhanced ergonomics, and is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme CPU for superior portable gaming performance.

The ALLY X addresses key feedback from the gaming community, offering an upgraded 80Wh battery for longer gaming sessions, a faster 24GB LPDDR5X RAM running at 7500MHz, and a full-sized 1TB 2280 M.2 NVME Gen 4 SSD with upgrade potential up to 4TB.

Enhanced Features and Performance

80Wh Battery: Double the capacity of the original ALLY for extended gameplay.

24GB LPDDR5X RAM: Faster memory running at 7500MHz for up to 15% higher performance.

Full-sized 1TB SSD: Ample storage expandable up to 4TB.

Refined Ergonomic Design: Improved input points for a more comfortable and responsive experience.

Dual USB-C Ports: Increased flexibility for connecting peripherals and accessories.

Enhanced Joysticks: Precise control and a more tactile gaming experience.

Immersive Display and Audio

The ALLY X retains its immersive Full HD 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and support for AMD’s Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) for enhanced visuals. The device also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive virtual 5.1.2-channel surround sound.

Powerful Cooling System

The upgraded Zero Gravity thermal system, with an additional fan chamber vent, keeps the device cooler by up to 8 degrees Celsius overall and the display up to 6 degrees cooler. The Anti-Gravity heat pipes and fluid-bearing fans ensure efficient heat dissipation and minimal noise.

Availability

The ROG ALLY X is available for purchase through online channels like Asus ROG Store, Eshop, Flipkart, and Amazon, as well as offline at ASUS ROG stores.