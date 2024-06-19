ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Launched in India: A Leap in AI-Enabled Computing and Gaming Performance

ASUS India has announced the launch of the Zephyrus G14 (2024) under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. The new model, introduced first at Computex 2024, is now available in India. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, marking a significant update in the Zephyrus lineup with enhanced AI computing capabilities.

Enhanced AI Computing Capabilities

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, integrating AI performance up to 39 TOPs. This integration is expected to improve productivity in AI-driven applications significantly, utilizing technologies like Windows Copilot. The processor, combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, facilitates advanced photo and video editing, and supports gaming features such as DLSS 3 super resolution technology.

Design and Portability

Maintaining its reputation for portability, the 2024 Zephyrus G14 is housed in a CNC-milled aluminum chassis and weighs just 1.50 kg. The laptop features a customizable Slash Lighting array on its lid and an ROG Nebula display with an OLED panel that supports NVIDIA G-SYNC. With a 16:10 aspect ratio and 3K resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate, it offers a superior viewing experience, accredited with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification.

Cooling and Hardware Specifications

The Zephyrus G14 utilizes ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which includes liquid metal on the CPU and a new tri-fan design. The hardware specifications boast a 14″ OLED panel, 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. It also comes with a 73Whr battery designed for extended use without the need for frequent recharging.

Connectivity and Audio

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It features comprehensive I/O ports such as USB 4 support DisplayPort and power delivery, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and a microSD card reader. For audio, the Zephyrus G14 is equipped with stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos®, and two-way AI noise cancellation, enhancing both input and output audio quality.

Pricing and Availability

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is available at a starting price of INR 1,74,990. It can be purchased through the ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and at ASUS Exclusive Stores, as well as through major multi-brand retailers like Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Arnold Su, Vice President, ASUS India, expressed his enthusiasm about the new launch, stating, “The Zephyrus G14 blends powerful performance with extreme portability, setting a new standard for gaming and productivity laptops in India.”