ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED Review: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Laptops

Discover the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED with AI features, vibrant display, and powerful performance. A top choice for productivity and entertainment.

If you’ve been in the market for a laptop that fuses cutting-edge AI technology, a sleek and portable design, and impressive performance, let me introduce you to the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (Price: ₹124,990.00). After spending some quality time with this laptop, I’ve got a lot to share—the kind of insights you only get after living with a device for a while. Let’s dive into what makes this laptop unique, starting from its standout AI integration to its excellent display, and everything in between.

Design and Build: Elegance Meets Practicality

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED strikes an ideal balance between sleek aesthetics and practical usability. Its ultra-slim profile at just 1.47 cm thick and a lightweight build of 1.42 kg make it a joy to carry around—perfect for people like me who often need to work on the go. The premium all-metal body with a CNC-engraved logo not only adds a touch of sophistication but also ensures that the laptop feels sturdy and well-built.

The unibody design features smooth edges that make it easy to slip into a backpack, while the Cool Silver color adds a touch of class. Its slim dimensions are complemented by a tapered chassis, which offers excellent balance between form and functionality—providing strength without making the device bulky.

Display: A Visual Feast

The display on the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED is one of its defining features. You get a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED glossy screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing stunning clarity and vibrant colors. The panel delivers a peak brightness of 600 nits and features a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, making it perfect for content creation, movie watching, or just browsing the web. The screen also carries VESA-certified Display HDR True Black 600 certification, meaning deeper blacks and more vivid colors.

I noticed a remarkable improvement in eye comfort as well, thanks to the TÜV Rheinland and SGS Eye Care certifications, which reduce harmful blue light emissions. This feature is something I appreciated during those long work sessions where I needed to keep my eyes glued to the screen.

Performance: Snapdragon X Elite at the Core

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 Processor, the Vivobook S 15 delivers an impressive balance of performance and efficiency. With 12 cores and 12 threads clocking at up to 3.4GHz, I found that multitasking was a breeze. Opening multiple tabs, running heavy applications like Adobe Photoshop, and switching between tasks—everything was seamless, thanks to the Qualcomm AI engine providing up to 75 TOPs.

The Snapdragon X Elite platform has proven to be more than capable, whether it’s handling demanding workloads or leveraging its AI capabilities for productivity tasks. It doesn’t just perform well—it also manages to keep things running cool and quiet, which is often a struggle with traditional laptops.

One of the more futuristic aspects of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 is its integration with Windows 2024 AI tools, especially through the dedicated Copilot key. A single tap brings up a suite of AI-driven tools, making tasks like drafting emails, organizing files, or even brainstorming content ideas much more convenient. It really feels like having a personal assistant within your laptop.

The Copilot+ integration doesn’t stop at Windows tools—ASUS has also embedded its own AI functionality into the laptop. Features like AI noise-canceling, smart background blurring during video calls, and AI-assisted battery optimization genuinely enhance the everyday user experience.

Equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8448 MHz, the Vivobook S 15 can handle heavy multitasking without breaking a sweat. Whether it was editing videos, running virtual machines, or just juggling between work-related apps and a Netflix series, everything worked smoothly.

For storage, ASUS offers a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. This provides blazing-fast read/write speeds, which means boot times are near-instant, and files open with zero delay. I found that this storage setup significantly reduced my waiting times—even when transferring large files.

Connectivity: Comprehensive and Future-Proof

ASUS has packed a complete set of I/O ports into the Vivobook S 15, which is a real plus for a slim laptop. You’ll find two USB 4.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The versatility of these ports makes it incredibly easy to connect peripherals, extend displays, or transfer data.

This laptop also comes with the latest WiFi 7 technology, which I noticed makes a huge difference in everyday use. Downloads are lightning-fast, and I experienced zero lag while streaming high-definition content. The laptop also features Bluetooth 5.4, allowing me to connect multiple wireless devices without any issues.

Keyboard and Touchpad: Designed for Comfort

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 features a backlit chiclet keyboard with a single-zone RGB lighting option, which adds a personalized flair. The keys are well-spaced, and I found them comfortable for prolonged typing sessions. The addition of a dedicated Copilot key—a new touch in ASUS laptops—is a convenient feature, making AI tools accessible with a quick tap.

The large touchpad deserves a special mention. It’s smooth and responsive, making mouse-free navigation intuitive. The integrated smart gesture functionality allows you to control screen brightness, adjust audio levels, and manage video playback easily. This feature helped me navigate without constantly reaching for the function keys.

Battery Life: All-Day Endurance

ASUS claims that the Vivobook S 15 can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, thanks to its 70Wh high-capacity battery, and I found this estimate to be pretty close to my actual experience. On a typical workday involving web browsing, streaming music, video calls, and occasional editing tasks, I comfortably got around 16 to 17 hours. What’s even better is the 90W Type-C charger, which ensures ultra-fast charging—a full charge took just a little over an hour.

This battery performance makes the Vivobook S 15 a reliable travel companion. It’s not often you find a laptop that can keep up with a full day of heavy use, but this one certainly delivers.

Audio Experience: Immersive and Clear

When it comes to audio, ASUS has equipped the Vivobook S 15 with a Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon-certified sound system. The built-in speakers are more powerful than I expected, and the clarity is excellent—even at higher volumes. This makes it great for streaming movies, listening to music, or hopping on a Zoom call without needing additional speakers or headphones.

Smart Amp technology further enhances the listening experience, and I appreciated the built-in array microphone, which effectively cancels background noise during voice calls. The sound quality, paired with the vibrant OLED display, turns this laptop into a portable entertainment powerhouse.

AI Features: Future of Computing

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is the brand’s first Copilot+ PC, and the AI integration is evident in how well it supports productivity. Features like AI-enhanced audio, AI background blur during video calls, and the Snapdragon’s AI Engine make daily tasks more convenient. I used the AI-driven battery optimization feature during a long workday, and it intelligently adjusted power settings to extend the battery life without compromising on performance.

There’s also a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPs dedicated to neural processing, which means all the AI features are not only quick but also very responsive. It’s exciting to see laptops moving in this direction—the inclusion of AI makes a significant difference in how seamlessly tasks are executed.

Security and Added Features

Security-wise, ASUS has included an FHD IR camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition—which worked flawlessly for me every time I needed to unlock my laptop. The privacy shutter is also a much-needed touch in today’s privacy-conscious world. Additionally, the laptop features a Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM), which boosts security by encrypting sensitive information.

The Vivobook S 15 also comes pre-loaded with some useful ASUS software, such as MyASUS, which provides system management tools, and GlideX for cross-device file transfers. The inclusion of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 ensures that productivity is ready right out of the box.

Real-World Use: Work and Play

After using the Vivobook S 15 for a few weeks, I can confidently say it’s one of the most versatile laptops I’ve used in a while. The combination of AI-driven tools, a stunning display, excellent battery life, and a lightweight form factor makes it ideal for both work and entertainment. Whether I was editing a document, streaming my favorite shows, or making video calls, the laptop never skipped a beat.

The 3K OLED display is easily one of the best I’ve come across, and the AI Copilot makes everything—from productivity to entertainment—much smoother. I particularly enjoyed using the AI-powered editing tools for quick adjustments on documents and photos, which saved me a lot of time.

Conclusion: Is the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED Worth It?

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507QAD-MA751WS) truly represents a new wave of laptops—AI-powered, sleek, and feature-packed. Its Snapdragon X Elite processor and integrated AI tools make it incredibly responsive, while the 3K OLED display and Dolby Atmos audio ensure that it’s a pleasure to use for both work and entertainment.

The dedicated Copilot key stands out as one of the most innovative features, making AI tools accessible at the touch of a button. The comprehensive I/O ports, fast Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and excellent battery life make this laptop a practical choice for users who need a capable and portable device.

If you’re someone who needs a blend of power, portability, and smart features that can actually make a difference in your workflow, this Vivobook should be high on your list. It’s perfect for creative professionals, students, or anyone looking for a future-ready laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance or style.

Overall, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED sets a high standard for what an AI-powered laptop should be. It brings together premium design, innovative AI features, and a beautiful display in a well-balanced package that’s hard to beat.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely. It’s not just a laptop—it’s a productivity powerhouse that redefines what you can expect from a modern computing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the price of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED?

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED is priced at ₹124,990.00.

2. What are the key features of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED?

This laptop features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 3K OLED display, AI Copilot+, WiFi 7, a 90W fast charger, Dolby Atmos sound, and an impressive AI integration for enhanced productivity.

3. How good is the display of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED?

The laptop features a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED glossy screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, offering stunning visuals, deep blacks, and vibrant colors, making it perfect for content creation and entertainment.

4. What kind of processor does the Vivobook S 15 use?

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 Processor with 12 cores and 12 threads, providing seamless multitasking, high performance, and energy efficiency.

5. How much RAM and storage does the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED have?

The laptop is equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM running at 8448 MHz and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage, allowing fast data access and excellent multitasking capabilities.

6. Does the Vivobook S 15 OLED have AI features?

Yes, it features integrated AI tools such as the Copilot key for accessing AI-driven productivity tools, AI noise-canceling, smart background blurring during video calls, and AI-assisted battery optimization.

7. What is the battery life of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED?

The laptop is equipped with a 70Wh battery that can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, depending on usage. In practical use, it provides around 16 to 17 hours on a typical workday.