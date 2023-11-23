Baatu Tech Launches ‘Enable Tab’ for Digital Parenting in India

Baatu Technologies, a Bangalore-based tech firm, has unveiled the ‘Enable Tab’, a new tablet designed for digital parenting, on November 20, 2023. This device, powered by the Android 12 operating system, is available on Baatu Tech’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The launch includes special offers for early customers.

The ‘Enable Tab’ integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support digital parenting. It features AI models to detect inappropriate content and alert parents, aiming to create a safer online space for children. The tablet’s parental control system connects with the “Baatu Parenting App,” offering insights into children’s online activities and ensuring supervision.

In addition to its safety features, the ‘Enable Tab’ focuses on children’s privacy and security. It uses end-to-end encryption to protect personal information and prevents its use for advertising. The tablet’s features include geo-fencing, screen time monitoring, app control, battery level monitoring, call and text monitoring, and call whitelisting.

The device also stands out for its technical specifications, such as a 10.1-inch HD display, MediaTek processor, dual cameras, high-quality speakers, and a 6000mAh battery. These features make it suitable for a variety of users, including students, professionals, and families.

A notable feature of the ‘Enable Tab’ is its suicide alert functionality, which uses AI to detect signs of distress in children’s online behavior. This feature aims to provide timely alerts and resources for parents to support their children.

Sandeep Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of Baatu Tech, emphasized the importance of balancing digital literacy with online safety. He remarked on the necessity of ensuring children’s well-being in the digital age.

Baatu Tech is dedicated to continuous improvement, offering regular updates and upgrades to enhance security and functionality, positioning itself as a reliable partner in navigating the virtual world.