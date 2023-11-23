Portronics Launches Pico 12 Smart Projector in India

Portronics, a notable name in the digital and portable consumer electronics sector in India, has announced the introduction of the Pico 12 smart portable projector. The Pico 12 is designed to offer a high-quality viewing experience and comes equipped with advanced features, including up to 4K projection capabilities. This innovative product is notable for its compact size, portability, and versatility, making it a suitable option for a wide range of environments.

Key Highlights:

The Pico 12 smart portable projector supports up to 4K projection.

It features DLP LED technology, offering a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours.

The projector is equipped with Android 11-based Aptoide OS and supports popular streaming apps.

It includes integrated 5W speakers and options for AUX or Bluetooth audio connections.

The device offers auto vertical keystone correction and a 3200 lumens LED lamp.

Priced at INR 29,999, it is available on various online and offline platforms.

The Pico 12 is as compact as a cola can and offers a variety of features to enhance the user’s viewing experience. Its Android-11-based Aptoide operating system comes pre-installed with applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, enabling users to easily access their favorite content. Additionally, users have the flexibility to play media via USB or stream content wirelessly through Wi-Fi and HDMI connections.

One of the key aspects of the Pico 12 is its versatility in providing entertainment in different settings, thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery. The projector’s 5W speakers deliver clear audio, and users have the option to connect to external audio sources through an AUX port or Bluetooth. Furthermore, the projector’s auto vertical keystone correction technology allows for flexible positioning on various surfaces, maintaining image quality, size, and aspect ratio.

As for its technical specifications, the Pico 12 boasts a 3200 lumens LED lamp, promising longevity with a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours. This ensures that the projector will deliver consistent performance over an extended period.

The Pico 12 is available at an introductory price of INR 29,999 and comes with a 12-month warranty. It can be purchased from Portronics’ official website, as well as from other e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, and various offline stores.