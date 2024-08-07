Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched in India

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the Chetak 3201 Special Edition, a new addition to its electric scooter portfolio in India. Priced at an introductory Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom), this limited-edition model is based on the top-spec Premium variant and is available exclusively through Amazon India. Customers can book their scooters now, with deliveries scheduled to commence by the first week of September. The introductory price is valid for a limited time, after which the price will be adjusted to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Distinguished Design and Enhanced Features

While retaining the core design of the Chetak Premium, the Special Edition boasts unique aesthetic touches that set it apart. Notably, it features distinctive ‘Chetak’ decals on the side panels and comes exclusively in a sleek Brooklyn Black color. Scuff plates and a stylish two-tone quilted seat further enhance its visual appeal.

Extended Range and Performance

The Chetak 3201 Special Edition shares the same 3.2 kWh battery pack as the Premium variant. However, Bajaj claims that this special edition offers a notable improvement in range, boasting a 136 km range compared to the regular Chetak Premium’s ARAI-certified 127 km range. The top speed remains unchanged at a respectable 73 km/h.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Rider Convenience

Staying true to its commitment to innovation, Bajaj has equipped the Chetak 3201 Special Edition with a comprehensive suite of technological features. The digital TFT display serves as a central hub for essential information, offering turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call alerts, customizable themes, and more. Additionally, the scooter incorporates hill-hold control and an exhilarating ‘Sport’ ride mode, both part of the TecPac software package, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Competitive Landscape

The Chetak 3201 Special Edition enters a competitive electric scooter market, where it will vie for attention alongside established players such as the Ather 450X Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro, and the TVS iQube S. Bajaj aims to capture a significant share of this growing segment by offering a compelling blend of style, performance, and advanced features. With its exclusive design and enhanced range, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition is poised to make a mark in the Indian electric mobility landscape.