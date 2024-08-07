Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

So, the Vivo V40 Pro is here, and it’s got me wondering how it stacks up against its predecessor, the V30 Pro. Both phones share some similarities, but there are some key differences that could make or break your decision.

Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Display and Design

Both phones sport the same impressive 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Seriously, scrolling through Instagram is like butter. As for the design, they’re pretty similar, with sleek glass backs and slim profiles. However, the V40 Pro is slightly heavier at 192 grams compared to the V30 Pro’s 188 grams. Honestly, I barely noticed the difference.

Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Performance and Software

This is where things get interesting. The V40 Pro packs a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, which should handle anything you throw at it. I’m talking gaming, multitasking, you name it. The V30 Pro’s Dimensity 8200 is no slouch, but the V40 Pro definitely has the edge. Both phones run on Android 14 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS custom skin, which I found pretty intuitive.

Vivo V40 Pro vs V30 Pro: Camera Capabilities

Both phones boast impressive camera setups, but the V40 Pro might just take the cake. It’s got a Zeiss-powered 50MP primary sensor with smart Aura Light, a 50MP Zeiss wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The V30 Pro’s camera setup is no joke either, but the V40 Pro’s Zeiss collaboration seems to add a little extra something. The selfie cameras are both 50MP, so you’ll be looking sharp no matter which phone you choose.

Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Battery Life and Charging

The V40 Pro steps up its battery game with a 5,500mAh battery, compared to the V30 Pro’s 5,000mAh. Both support 80W fast charging, so you won’t be tethered to an outlet for long. In my real-world usage, the V40 Pro definitely lasted longer, which is a major plus in my book.

Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Other Features

Both phones have in-display fingerprint sensors, which I found fast and reliable. The V40 Pro boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, while the V30 Pro is only IP54. Honestly, I’m not the type to take my phone swimming, but it’s a nice extra for peace of mind.

Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Price

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: price. The Vivo V40 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999, while the V30 Pro is more affordable at Rs 41,999. That’s a pretty significant difference, so it’s worth considering whether the V40 Pro’s upgrades are worth the extra cash.

Overall Impressions

The Vivo V40 Pro and V30 Pro are both solid phones with impressive features. The V40 Pro edges out its predecessor in performance, camera capabilities, and battery life. If you’re looking for the best of the best and don’t mind paying a premium, the V40 Pro is worth considering. However, if you’re on a budget or don’t need the absolute latest specs, the V30 Pro is still a great option and offers excellent value for money.