BenQ LH650: A Sustainable, High-Resolution Projector for Classrooms

BenQ has introduced the LH650 laser projector, designed specifically for educational settings. This projector, notable for its sustainable features and high-resolution capabilities, aims to revolutionize classroom learning environments. It offers a blend of energy efficiency, enhanced video quality, and low operational costs, positioning it as a competitive option for schools.

Key Highlights:

The BenQ LH650 laser projector delivers 4,000 lumens and 1080p resolution, providing clear and detailed images.

It features over twice the pixel density compared to standard WXGA projectors, enhancing clarity for students.

The projector supports 90% Rec. 709 color accuracy and HDR10, ensuring vibrant and accurate colors.

BenQ’s SmartEco 2.0 technology contributes to significant electricity savings while maintaining image quality.

The LH650 is constructed from 50% recycled plastic and has a smaller form factor, reducing environmental impact.

It includes a sealed laser engine for zero maintenance and a three-year unrestricted warranty.

Special education-only pricing is set at $977, making it an affordable option for schools.

BenQ’s latest offering in the educational technology market is the LH650 4,000-lumen 1080p laser projector. This product aims to address the need for high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective visual solutions in classrooms. Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ Education, emphasizes the projector’s design to minimize environmental and budgetary impacts while enhancing video quality for educational purposes.

The LH650 stands out for its high resolution, which is crucial for displaying complex classroom content clearly. With over two million total pixels on a 100″ screen, it offers more than double the pixel density of a typical WXGA classroom projector. This feature ensures that all students, regardless of their seating position, can view a clear and readable image.

Another key attribute of the LH650 is its color accuracy, featuring 90% Rec. 709 coverage. This specification is significant, as Rec. 709 is the standard color space used in cinematic and professional creative industries. The inclusion of this feature in the LH650 allows for vibrant and true-to-life colors in classroom content.

In addition to visual clarity and color accuracy, the projector also supports HDR10, enhancing video quality for a more engaging and effective learning experience. Kaltura.com highlights the importance of video in education, with 97% of teachers regularly using video in the classroom and 55% assigning video homework.

The LH650 also addresses environmental concerns. Copiers and projectors are among the top energy-consuming devices in schools. To combat this, the LH650 is equipped with SmartEco 2.0 technology, an image processing algorithm that adjusts color light levels for each frame, offering up to 60% in electricity savings. Furthermore, the projector’s design incorporates 50% recycled plastic and reduces e-waste compared to traditional lamp projectors.

BenQ has also focused on reducing maintenance needs and prolonging picture quality. The LH650’s sealed laser engine prevents dust accumulation, eliminating the need for filter cleanings and prolonging the projector’s lifespan. This design choice also ensures that the projector will not yellow over time, a common issue with many laser projectors.

Exclusively available to educational institutions, the LH650 is part of BenQ’s “Teach Your Way” program, which provides planning, pricing, and support benefits for BenQ’s projection solutions. The projector is offered at a special education-only price of $977, making it an accessible option for schools seeking high-quality, sustainable technology.

For more information, visit www.BenQBoard.com.