boAt Unveils Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch: A Comprehensive Review

boAt has recently introduced its Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch, equipped with e-SIM support, built-in GPS, a 1.39″ AMOLED display, and TWS connection capabilities. This smartwatch is designed to function as an independent communication device, allowing users to make calls, connect to TWS earbuds, and monitor their fitness.

Key Highlights:

Introductory price of INR 9,999 with various discounts and complimentary offers.

Available in black and brown colors on Flipkart and the boAt website.

Features e-SIM support for calls and SMS without a phone.

Includes a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with high brightness and resolution.

Offers over 100 sports modes and health tracking features.

Equipped with GPS and GLONASS for accurate activity tracking.

Compatible with TWS earbuds for music and calls.

Provides up to 7 days of battery life, or 2 days with e-SIM and calling mode.

boAt launched the Lunar Pro LTE, a smartwatch that allows users to leave their phones behind while staying connected. The device supports both Bluetooth and e-SIM calling with a dual chipset, ensuring clear communication. It’s equipped with built-in GPS and GLONASS, providing precise data on various activities.

The smartwatch boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals with 600 nits’ brightness and a 454×454 resolution. It features an Always-On Display and Wake Gesture, along with over 100 Cloud Watch Faces for customization.

Health and wellness are a focus, with the Lunar Pro LTE tracking heart rate, SpO2, stress levels, sleep patterns, and offering guided breathing exercises. It’s also IP68 certified with Swim-Proof Technology, ensuring reliability during aquatic activities. The device offers different battery modes, with up to 7 days of battery life or 2 days with e-SIM and calling mode.

The boAt Lunar Pro LTE is available in black and brown, with an exclusive launch price of INR 9,999. Additionally, customers purchasing a new Jio SIM for the Lunar Pro LTE receive a complimentary plan worth INR 399 with a 3-month validity.