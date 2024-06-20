Boult Enters Automotive Market with CruiseCam X1 Series Dash Cams

Boult Audio, a popular name in affordable audio products, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its first dash cams, the CruiseCam X1 and X1 GPS. The move signifies Boult’s entry into the automotive sector, following its recent foray into soundbars.

Key Features of the CruiseCam X1 Series:

High-Quality Recording: Both models capture video in 1080p Full HD resolution using a 2-megapixel sensor.

Wide Field of View: The 170° ultra-wide-angle lens ensures a comprehensive view of the road ahead, minimizing blind spots.

Built-In GPS (X1 GPS Model): The X1 GPS variant features built-in GPS logging, allowing for real-time location and speed tracking, which can be crucial in the event of an incident.

Collision Detection: A built-in G-sensor detects sudden impacts and automatically saves the footage to prevent overwriting.

360° Rotation: The rotatable design lets users adjust the camera angle to capture the interior of the vehicle if needed.

Super Capacitor: Instead of a traditional battery, the dash cams use a super capacitor, designed to be more reliable in extreme temperatures.

User-Friendly Design and App Integration:

Boult has emphasized ease of use with the CruiseCam series. Both models connect to the Boult Drive app, which offers features like:

Organized Video Gallery: Easy browsing and management of recorded footage.

Wi-Fi Direct Streaming: Users can view and download videos directly to their smartphones.

Users can view and download videos directly to their smartphones. Incident Footage Access: Quick access to videos recorded during collisions or sudden braking.

Pricing and Availability:

The CruiseCam X1 is available for ₹2,999, while the X1 GPS model is priced at ₹3,999. Both dash cams are available for purchase from today on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Boult website.

Boult’s Expanding Reach:

With the launch of the CruiseCam series, Boult is continuing its strategy of category expansion. The company is aiming to bring its reputation for value and quality to a new segment of customers looking for reliable dash cams.

Boult’s entry into the dash cam market provides consumers with another option in a growing segment. The focus on high-quality video, essential safety features, and user-friendly app integration could appeal to a wide range of drivers.