BOULT Launches AmpVault V10 & V20 Powerbanks: Fast Charging, Superior Protection & Sleek Design

BOULT expands beyond audio with the launch of AmpVault V10 & V20 power banks. Featuring 20000 mAh & 10000 mAh capacity, 22.5W Fast Charging, multiple ports, and advanced safety features, these power banks are perfect for your on-the-go needs.

BOULT, a prominent name in India’s audio landscape, is making strides beyond its established domain with the introduction of the AmpVault V10 and AmpVault V20 power banks. Recognizing the increasing reliance on portable power solutions in today’s interconnected world, BOULT aims to deliver products that seamlessly merge functionality, aesthetics, and safety.

AmpVault V20: A Powerhouse for the Modern User

The AmpVault V20 is engineered for those who demand high-capacity charging without compromising on speed. Its 20000 mAh capacity ensures that your devices remain powered throughout your busy day, whether you’re a professional juggling multiple devices or an avid traveler exploring new horizons. With 22.5W Fast Charging, downtime is minimized, allowing you to quickly top up your devices and stay connected. The inclusion of multiple ports – Micro USB, Type-C (input/output), and USB – caters to a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to smartwatches and earbuds, enabling simultaneous charging for added convenience. Beyond its technical prowess, the AmpVault V20 exudes a sense of sophistication with its premium metallic finish, available in Teal, Red, and Pure Black, complementing your style.

AmpVault V10: Compact Power, Uncompromised Performance

For users seeking a balance of portability and power, the AmpVault V10 presents an ideal solution. Its 10000 mAh capacity strikes a perfect chord for those who prioritize a lightweight and compact form factor without sacrificing essential charging capabilities. Despite its smaller footprint, the AmpVault V10 delivers impressive performance with 22.5W Boosted Speed Charging, ensuring your devices are ready to go in no time.

Safety and Reliability at the Core

BOULT prioritizes the safety of your devices with both the AmpVault V10 and V20. Engineered with multilayer protection, including Overcurrent Protection, Short Circuit Protection, and Smart Shutdown, these power banks provide peace of mind while charging. The integrated LED digital display offers real-time information on charging status, keeping you informed and in control.

Expanding Horizons: BOULT’s Venture into Power Solutions

The launch of the AmpVault series marks BOULT’s strategic expansion into the power bank category. With a commitment to delivering innovative and user-centric products, BOULT aims to replicate its success in the audio segment by addressing the evolving needs of consumers in the portable power domain. The AmpVault V10 and V20 are a testament to this commitment, offering a compelling combination of performance, design, and safety.

Availability and Pricing

The AmpVault V10 and AmpVault V20 are now available for purchase through various channels, including Flipkart, Amazon.in, and the official BOULT website (www.boultaudio.com). Priced competitively at INR 1,099 for the V10 and INR 1,499 for the V20, these power banks offer exceptional value and cater to a wide range of budgets.