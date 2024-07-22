Boult Launches CruiseCam X3: Dual-Camera Dashcam with 2K & 1080p Full HD Recording

BOULT, a prominent player in India’s wearable tech industry, has introduced the CruiseCam X3, a state-of-the-art dashcam designed to elevate road safety and connectivity. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the CruiseCam X1 series, the X3 boasts several enhancements, including dual vision capabilities with front and rear cameras, capturing footage in 2K and 1080p Full HD resolution, respectively.

Dual-Camera System and HD Touchscreen

The CruiseCam X3‘s dual-camera system ensures comprehensive coverage of the road, with the front camera recording in 2K resolution using a 4MP sensor and the rear camera capturing 1080p Full HD footage with a 2MP sensor. The dashcam also features a 3.7-inch HD touch display for effortless navigation and real-time video monitoring.

Enhanced Connectivity and Durability

WiFi connectivity enables seamless integration with smartphones through the Boult Cruise app, offering features like live streaming, organized video galleries, and easy access to recorded events. The dashcam’s 145-degree ultra-wide field of view (FOV) minimizes blind spots, while the built-in G-sensor detects collisions and initiates emergency video recording.

Constructed with a durable aluminum alloy body and equipped with an in-built super capacitor, the CruiseCam X3 is engineered to withstand the demands of daily driving, even in extreme temperatures.

Pricing and Availability

The BOULT CruiseCam X3 is available at an introductory price of INR 5,999 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official BOULT website.