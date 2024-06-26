Boult Launches Ford Mustang-Inspired Earbuds: Torq, Dash, and Derby Black

Boult Audio, a prominent Indian audio equipment manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of earbuds in collaboration with the iconic American automobile brand, Ford Mustang. The collection, named Torq, Dash, and Derby Black, blends Boult’s audio technology with Mustang’s classic design aesthetics.

Mustang-Inspired Design Meets Powerful Audio:

Each model in the lineup is equipped with 13mm bass drivers enhanced with BoomX technology for a powerful audio experience. The Torq model features distinctive dynamic breathing LEDs that synchronize with the rhythm of games, offering an immersive gaming experience. All models include a dedicated Combat Gaming Mode with ultra-low latency (45ms) for optimal gaming performance.

Battery Life, Connectivity, and More:

The earbuds offer impressive battery life, with the Torq model providing up to 50 hours of playtime, and the Dash and Derby Black models extending it to 100 hours. The Dash and Derby Black models also support dual device pairing, integration with the Boult Amp app, and Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair technology for swift connectivity.

These models also feature Zen Quad Mic ENC technology for clear voice calls in any environment, rapid charging capabilities, IPX5 water resistance for an active lifestyle, touch controls, and voice assistant integration.

Pricing and Availability:

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby Black earbuds are now available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 5,999) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and the official Boult website.