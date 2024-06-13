Canon Announces New Lens for EOS R7 Camera

Canon Inc. disclosed its ongoing development of the RF-S7.8mm f/4 STM Dual lens for the EOS R7 camera, a move aimed at enriching video recording capabilities. This lens will permit the capture of spatial video, specifically designed for viewing on the Apple Vision Pro. Expected to hit the market between late September and December 2024, the lens will require a concurrent firmware update for compatibility exclusively with the EOS R7, launched in June 2022.

Key Highlights:

Development of RF-S7.8mm f/4 STM Dual Lens : Enhances the EOS R7 camera with the capability to record spatial videos.

: Enhances the EOS R7 camera with the capability to record spatial videos. Availability : Scheduled for release in the fall of 2024, between September 21 and December 20.

: Scheduled for release in the fall of 2024, between September 21 and December 20. Compatibility : Exclusive to the EOS R7 with a necessary firmware update.

: Exclusive to the EOS R7 with a necessary firmware update. Usage: Designed to enhance video recording for professional users in fields such as entertainment, tourism, and education.

Lens Features and Applications

The RF-S7.8mm f/4 STM Dual lens is designed to offer a field of view similar to that of the human eye, enabling natural capture of events and surroundings. It incorporates a high-speed autofocus system, facilitating the recording of spatial videos by users at all skill levels. This lens integrates into Canon’s EOS VR System, introduced in 2021 to support immersive and VR video productions. The system employs dual lenses to record depth and dimension effectively while simplifying the video production process by using a single CMOS sensor, which reduces the need for camera adjustments and post-filming editing.

Advancing Video Production Tools

Since the launch of the EOS VR System, Canon has catered to various professional video production needs across multiple sectors, including entertainment, tourism, and education. The addition of the RF-S7.8mm f/4 STM Dual lens to this lineup is part of Canon’s ongoing efforts to support professionals in producing immersive video content and exploring innovative storytelling techniques.