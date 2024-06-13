OPPO Launches F27 Pro+ 5G, India’s First Triple-Rated Waterproof Smartphone

OPPO India has launched the F27 Pro+ 5G, marking it as the first smartphone in the country to be awarded IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, indicating high levels of dust and water resistance. The phone will be available from June 20 in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, priced at INR 27,999 for the 128GB model and INR 29,999 for the 256GB variant.

Waterproof Ratings: First in India with IP66, IP68, and IP69.

First in India with IP66, IP68, and IP69. Durability: Features 360-degree Armour Body and meets MIL-STD-810H standards.

Features 360-degree Armour Body and meets MIL-STD-810H standards. Availability: Starts June 20 on major platforms; pre-order from June 13-19.

Starts June 20 on major platforms; pre-order from June 13-19. Special Offers: Discounts, no-cost EMI, and additional bonuses during pre-order.

Durability and Design

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard in smartphone durability. It is equipped with a 360-degree Armour Body, providing robust protection against drops and scratches. This rugged design is certified by Swiss SGS for drop resistance and meets the rigorous MIL-STD-810H military standards. Additionally, it includes innovative waterproofing for critical components like the microphone, speaker, and USB port, ensuring the device withstands monsoon conditions.

Enhanced Display and Performance

The smartphone introduces a 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a high 93% screen-to-body ratio, providing a seamless and immersive viewing experience. Under the hood, the F27 Pro+ 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 7050 SoC, complemented by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. OPPO’s ColorOS 14 enhances user interaction with its intuitive Aqua Dynamics interface and helpful features like File Dock.

Camera Capabilities

OPPO has integrated a sophisticated camera system in the F27 Pro+ 5G, featuring a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera. This setup is supported by AI-driven features like the AI Eraser for object removal and AI Portrait Retouching for enhancing portrait photos, especially in low-light conditions.

Battery and Charging

The device is backed by a durable 5,000mAh battery, supporting 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology. This allows rapid charging—up to 56% in just 20 minutes—and maintains 80% battery health even after four years of use.

Pricing and Offers

OPPO has made the F27 Pro+ 5G accessible from June 20 through various channels including Flipkart, Amazon, and OPPO’s own stores. During the pre-order phase, customers can enjoy several benefits such as accidental and liquid damage protection, no-cost EMI options, and special discounts on using credit and debit cards from major banks.

In a statement, Savio D’Souza, Director of Product Communications at OPPO India, highlighted the phone’s all-weather resilience and stylish yet durable construction, making it ideal for users who need a dependable device in diverse conditions.