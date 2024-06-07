Canon Plans Major Expansion in India, Focuses on Industrial and Medical Sectors

Highlighting India’s crucial role in its global growth strategy, Canon announced plans to strengthen its core business segments of imaging, printing, and surveillance, along with expanding its presence in the semiconductor, flat panel display, and medical industries. These plans were revealed during Canon’s strategy meet in Mumbai, attended by key global leadership.

Canon aims to strengthen its core business in imaging, printing, and surveillance.

The company plans to expand its semiconductor and flat panel display businesses in India.

Canon’s medical business in India will focus on diagnostic imaging systems and healthcare IT solutions.

Canon aims to make Asia its top sales region globally by 2035.

Industrial Equipment and Semiconductor Business

In the industrial equipment business, Canon offers a range of semiconductor and flat panel display lithography equipment. The company plans to introduce advanced lithography solutions and emphasize eco-friendly practices in India. Canon’s commitment to India’s industry extends to talent development, aiming to leverage its extensive history in the exposure equipment business to contribute to India’s semiconductor industrial growth.

Mr. Kazunori Iwamoto, Advisory Director of Canon Inc., stated, “In the semiconductor business in India, we aim to introduce our advanced skillsets and knowledge, taking advantage of our over 50 years of history in the exposure equipment business. Canon provides a variety of manufacturing solutions for the electronics industry, including Nanoimprint lithography equipment, which is more efficient and eco-friendly.”

Medical Business Expansion

Canon’s medical portfolio includes advanced diagnostic imaging systems and healthcare IT solutions. The company aims to address the growing need for healthcare solutions in India, focusing on non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

Mr. Koh Yamada, President of Canon Medical Systems India, emphasized, “Canon Medical Systems aims to provide high-quality services and breakthrough technology to support diagnostic imaging and therapeutic needs, all while optimizing patient outcomes.”

Imaging and Printing Business

Canon has established a strong presence in the digital imaging industry and has diversified into new markets. The company has retained its No.1 share in the global market for Digital Interchangeable Lens Cameras (DILC) for 21 consecutive years. Canon plans to expand its imaging business by including video management and analytics.

In the printing business, Canon aims to become the global leader by aligning with modern remote working lifestyles and leading digital transformation in offices through innovative solutions.

Surveillance and Broadcast Solutions

Canon’s surveillance and broadcast solutions have received positive responses from customers. The company aims to strengthen its position as a one-stop surveillance solution provider.

Mr. Howard Ozawa, Executive Vice President of Canon Inc., stated, “India remains a beacon of opportunity for us, and recognizing the immense potential, we aim to strengthen the semiconductor and medical business. Our commitment is to empower customers with high-quality technology that meets their specific needs.”

Conclusion

Canon’s expansion plans in India reflect its commitment to leveraging India’s dynamic economy and tech-savvy population. By focusing on industrial equipment, medical solutions, imaging, and printing businesses, Canon aims to position itself as a leading company in the region by 2035, contributing to Canon Asia’s goal of becoming the top sales region globally.