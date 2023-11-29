CASIO ClassWiz FX-991CW: A New Era in Scientific Calculators

Srishti Gulati
November 29, 2023
2 Min Read

CASIO has introduced the ClassWiz FX-991CW, a scientific calculator that integrates advanced features and a user-friendly interface, aiming to assist students in various fields like Engineering, Diploma, and 11th -12th State Board studies. The calculator is designed to simplify complex mathematical problems and enhance the learning experience.

Key Highlights:

  • The FX-991CW features a high-definition, four-gradation grayscale LCD, a first in its category.
  • It comes equipped with over 540 built-in functions.
  • The calculator includes a reimagined keypad with circular cursor keys for improved navigation.
  • It offers Natural Textbook Display, allowing inputs similar to textbook formats.
  • Solar energy powers the device, supplemented by a battery.
  • Unique QR Code feature enables visualization of equations and graphs on smartphones and tablets.
  • Available for INR 1595 at various outlets and online platforms.
  • Includes a new slide-on hard case and a 3-year warranty.

The ClassWiz FX-991CW is distinguished by its world-first four-gradation, high-definition grayscale LCD, revolutionizing the readability and comprehension of calculations. This feature enhances the visual representation of inputs, facilitating a better understanding of complex equations.

Ease of use is a significant focus of the FX-991CW. The reimagined keypad, with circular cursor keys, allows for smooth navigation. The display is complemented by clean, bold sans-serif typeface labels, each representing a scientific function, making it easier for users to access various features. The intuitive icon-style menu further simplifies navigation and quick access to functions.

A standout feature of the FX-991CW is the Natural Textbook Display, which mimics the way fractions, roots, and other functions are written in textbooks. This feature, combined with the calculator’s solar-powered functionality, positions the FX-991CW as a reliable tool for extended use without worrying about battery life. Additionally, it includes a unique QR Code generation feature, enabling students to visualize equations and graphs on their smartphones and tablets, thereby enhancing their learning experience.

The FX-991CW is priced at INR 1595 and is available at local stationery shops, CASIO India Shop, and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The product link for more details is https://www.casio.com/in/scientific-calculators/product.FX-991CW/.

CASIO’s latest offering in the ClassWiz series aims to transform the educational experience, making complex calculations more manageable and interactive for students across various disciplines. The addition of a new slide-on hard case and a three-year warranty further adds to the calculator’s appeal as a durable and reliable academic tool.

