CMF Phone 1 by Nothing: What to Expect

Nothing’s new venture into the budget smartphone market is set to make waves with the anticipated launch of the CMF Phone 1. This device aims to bring core functionalities at a price point that’s accessible to a broader audience, particularly in India. Here’s everything we know so far about the CMF Phone 1.
Expected Specifications and Design
The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and vivid viewing experience. It’s expected to house a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity, ensuring speedy and efficient performance.
In terms of memory and storage, the CMF Phone 1 may come with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and options for either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with the possibility of expansion via a MicroSD card.
For photography enthusiasts, the phone is likely to offer a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. A 16MP front camera will cater to selfies and video calls, promising decent image quality.
The design is said to involve a plastic body with Gorilla Glass protection on the display, aiming for durability while maintaining cost-effectiveness. The phone could be available in three colors: black, white, and orange, giving users a few aesthetic options.
Battery and OS
Power management is a critical aspect, and the CMF Phone 1 is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging. This setup should ensure that the phone can last through a day of intensive usage without frequent recharges.
The operating system will likely be Nothing OS 2.6, based on Android 14, ensuring a clean and user-friendly interface with regular updates. Nothing has committed to a three-year update policy for the OS, adding to the phone’s longevity.
Pricing and Availability
The anticipated price of the CMF Phone 1 is around Rs 12,000 in India, which positions it as a highly competitive option in the budget segment.
As the launch date approaches, the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is expected to offer a solid combination of performance, aesthetics, and affordability. It’s set to appeal to users looking for a budget-friendly device without compromising on modern necessities like a high-refresh-rate display and 5G connectivity.
