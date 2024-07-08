CMF Phone 1 Price and India Sale Date Leaked: What You Need to Know

The CMF Phone 1 is set to launch in India today, but its price has been prematurely revealed through an alleged Flipkart advertisement.

Leaked Pricing and Discounts

The leaked information suggests the CMF Phone 1 price in India will be Rs 17,999, likely for the base model. However, the effective price could be as low as Rs 14,999 after applying various discounts, potentially including bank offers and exchange deals.

Sale Date

The CMF Phone 1 sale in India is rumored to start on July 12th at 12 PM IST, according to the leaked advertisement.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications

While we await the official launch, here’s a recap of what we know about the CMF Phone 1:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC with Mali-G615 GPU.

Memory and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with potential expandable options.

Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Camera: 50MP primary sensor, with details on the secondary sensor yet to be revealed. 16MP front camera.

Software: Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6.0, with promises of two years of OS upgrades and three years of security patches.