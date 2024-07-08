Realme 13 Pro Plus Leak: Periscope Zoom Lens, Transparent Design, & More

Leaked images of the Realme 13 Pro Plus showcase a revolutionary periscope zoom lens and transparent design, hinting at a new era of smartphone photography.

The upcoming Realme 13 Pro Plus has surfaced in a new leak, showcasing a potentially groundbreaking periscope zoom lens and a unique transparent rear panel. This leak suggests that Realme is set to elevate its camera technology in the Android smartphone market.

Innovative Periscope Zoom Technology

Realme claims that the 13 Pro Plus will be the first smartphone to feature two new Sony LYTIA sensors. Notably, one of these sensors will be integrated into a 3X periscope zoom camera. Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station suggests that this innovative design allows the periscope zoom lens to be as compact as traditional smartphone telephoto lenses.

Transparent Design and Future Implementations

The leaked images reveal a transparent rear panel, exposing the round camera hump and showcasing the novel periscope zoom lens. It’s unclear whether this design is a prototype, a dummy unit, or a planned special edition. However, Digital Chat Station indicates that this extra-slim telephoto lens technology could also be implemented in upcoming devices like the GT7 Pro, OnePlus 13, and OPPO Find X8.

Possible Sensor Discrepancy

Interestingly, Digital Chat Station refers to the camera sensor as the IMX882, not a LYTIA sensor as previously suggested. It’s possible that the sensor has been rebranded for specific markets. Despite this discrepancy, the tipster’s track record for accuracy lends credibility to the leak.

