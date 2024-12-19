COLORFUL Unveils Striking iGame Shadow DDR5 Memory Series

COLORFUL launches iGame Shadow DDR5 performance memory with artistic heatsink, Intel XMP & AMD EXPO support, high-speed Hynix M-die, and customizable ARGB lighting.

COLORFUL Technology Company Limited, a renowned manufacturer of gaming hardware and peripherals, has announced the launch of its latest memory offering: the iGame Shadow Series DDR5. This new series combines cutting-edge performance with a visually captivating design, appealing to gamers and enthusiasts who demand both power and aesthetics.

Artistic Design Meets High Performance

The iGame Shadow DDR5 memory modules stand out with their unique heatsink design, drawing inspiration from the fluidity and expressiveness of Chinese ink wash paintings. This artistic touch sets them apart from traditional memory modules, adding a touch of elegance to any PC build. Complementing the heatsink is integrated ARGB lighting, allowing users to customize the colors and effects to match their system’s theme through the intuitive iGame Center software.

Speed and Stability for Demanding Users

Beyond its captivating appearance, the iGame Shadow DDR5 memory is built for exceptional performance. It is available in a wide range of specifications, starting with DDR5-6000 CL28 for mainstream users and scaling up to an impressive DDR5-8400 CL42 for those seeking the ultimate performance in demanding applications and games. This ensures compatibility with a variety of systems, from entry-level gaming rigs to high-end workstations.

At the heart of these memory modules lies high-quality Hynix M-die, renowned for its exceptional performance and overclocking potential. This selection ensures that the iGame Shadow DDR5 memory can not only meet but exceed expectations, providing ample headroom for users to push their systems to the limit. To maintain optimal operating temperatures during intense workloads, COLORFUL has equipped the modules with an aluminum alloy heatsink, effectively dissipating heat and ensuring long-term stability.

Wide Compatibility with Intel and AMD Platforms

COLORFUL has ensured that the iGame Shadow Series caters to both Intel and AMD users. The memory modules are available in low-latency configurations optimized for each platform. AMD EXPO certified kits are offered in DDR5-6000 CL28, DDR5-6400 CL30, and DDR5-6400 CL28 configurations, delivering optimal power efficiency and performance for AMD Ryzen systems. For Intel platforms, kits are available in speeds up to DDR5-8000, providing a significant boost to system responsiveness and overall performance. COLORFUL has also confirmed plans to release even faster DDR5-8400 kits in the near future, pushing the boundaries of memory performance for Intel’s latest platforms.

Pushing the Limits with Extreme Overclocking

For extreme overclockers and enthusiasts seeking to break performance records, COLORFUL will also introduce CKD (CUDIMM) memory modules. These modules boast specifications ranging from DDR5-8800 to DDR5-9600 and are engineered to reach speeds beyond 10,000MT/s, unlocking unprecedented levels of performance.

Pricing and Availability

The iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kits are making their debut in the Chinese market, with the DDR5-6800 2x24GB (48GB) CL34 kit priced at ¥1049 and the DDR5-8000 2x24GB (48GB) CL40 kit at ¥1349. These kits are currently available for purchase on JD.com, with plans to expand availability to partner resellers worldwide soon.