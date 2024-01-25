CoMica Introduces New Microphones for Vloggers in India

Origin Marketing has recently introduced two new microphones from CoMica in India, aimed at enhancing the vlogging experience for both beginners and professionals. The CVM-V30 LITE and VM10 Pro microphones are designed to provide clear audio capture for videos shot on various devices including smartphones, camcorders, and DSLRs.

Key Highlights:

The CVM-V30 LITE is a super-cardioid shotgun microphone compatible with smartphones and cameras, featuring a simple 3.5mm audio jack.

The VM10 Pro offers dual-mode outputs, built-in pre-amp, and gain control, suitable for a professional home studio setting.

Both microphones are designed to minimize unwanted noise and ensure high-quality audio capture.

The CVM-V30 Lite operates without batteries and has a shock-absorbing mount design.

The VM10 Pro features real-time audio monitoring and step-less gain control in digital mode.

CoMica CVM-V30 Lite is available in Black and Red, priced at INR 4,790, and the VM10 Pro at INR 5,990.

The products are available for purchase on Originshop.in and Amazon.in.

“We are delighted to bring CoMica to India, a manufacturer of professional audio equipment. With the introduction of the CVM-V30 Lite and VM10 Pro microphones, we aim to support the growing vlogging industry in India,” stated Mr. Manish Gupta, Director of Origin Marketing, during the announcement.

The CVM-V30 Lite is touted for its ease of use and effectiveness in outdoor settings, while the VM10 Pro is targeted towards professional in-house video producers. The CVM-V30 Lite’s unique design reduces environmental noises, focusing on the subject’s audio. The VM10 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with features essential for home studio setups, including compatibility with a wide range of devices and the ability to control audio input precisely.

With the introduction of these microphones, CoMica aims to provide vloggers with tools that ensure professional sound quality without the need for additional audio editing software. The launch of these products reflects the company’s commitment to catering to the diverse needs of the vlogging community in India.