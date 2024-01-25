OPPO Reno11 5G Launch: Key Features and Sale Offers Unveiled

The new OPPO Reno11 5G has officially gone on sale starting today, available through the OPPO store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. This latest device in the OPPO Reno series offers two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, priced at INR 29,999 and INR 31,999 respectively. It comes in Wave Green and Rock Grey colors.

Key Highlights:

OPPO Reno11 5G available in 128GB and 256GB variants, priced at INR 29,999 and INR 31,999.

Features include a 50MP main camera, 32MP telephoto portrait camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Equipped with a 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Includes a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Runs on ColorOS 14, offering AI-driven optimization and enhanced photography capabilities.

Sale offers include cashback, no-cost EMI, and low-down payment schemes.

The Reno11 5G boasts a range of impressive camera specifications. It is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera, a 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide 112° camera, and a 32MP OmniVision OV32C ultra-clear selfie camera. These cameras are designed to optimize photos for clarity, color vibrancy, and balanced lighting. Features like portrait mode, 4K video, Pro mode for manual controls, and night mode are designed to enhance the camera’s versatility.

In terms of design and display, the Reno11 5G sports Dragontrail glass and a 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED display, promising vivid visuals. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC processor ensures performance efficiency, whether for gaming, streaming, or multitasking.

The device’s 5000mAh battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing a full charge in just 45 minutes. OPPO’s proprietary Battery Health Engine is claimed to extend battery life by up to four years through voltage regulation.

Software-wise, the Reno11 5G runs on ColorOS 14, which brings AI-driven optimization, the Trinity Engine for running multiple apps, and the HyperTone engine for improved photography.

Additional features include an infrared remote control, a strong antenna design for robust connections, seamless file sharing, smart image matting, and up to 12GB RAM expansion.

Sale offers for the Reno11 5G include cashback of up to INR 3,000 on Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retailers with leading bank cards, no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months, and low-down payment schemes with leading financiers. Loyal OPPO customers can enjoy an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 3,000. There’s also a special offer where customers can purchase OPPO Enco Air2 Pro for just INR 2,999 when buying the Reno11 Pro 5G.