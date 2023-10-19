Cornea Unveils Interactive Displays at InfoComm Event

Cornea is set to take part in InfoComm, the region’s leading Pro-AV event, scheduled from October 25th to 27th, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

Key Highlights:

Cornea will introduce interactive panels designed for smart classrooms and a digital standee display.

The company has recently received approval from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The Interactive Panel for Smart Classrooms combines multiple advanced tools to enhance educational and corporate settings.

Cornea’s Digital Standee Display is tailored for high-footfall areas, offering dynamic visuals.

The company also presents a comprehensive Video Conferencing Solution for effective long-distance communication.

As a part of InfoComm, Cornea will showcase its array of products, including the interactive panel for smart classrooms and the digital standee display. Furthermore, the company has marked a significant achievement by securing approval from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), emphasizing their focus on public sector solutions.

The Interactive Panel for Smart Classrooms is a comprehensive package, merging the Interactive Panel with tools like the PTZ Camera, Digital Podium, Mic, Speaker, Digital Notice Board, 3D Content, and Standees. This amalgamation promises to enhance both educational and digital corporate environments.

In addition to this, Cornea’s Digital Standee Display is designed for locations with high foot traffic such as malls, airports, and corporate lobbies. This display, combined with Cornea’s 3D Video Wall, delivers vibrant and expansive visuals.

Recognizing the global shift towards virtual communication, Cornea has also introduced a Video Conferencing Solution, complete with a high-definition interactive Panel, Mic, Speaker, and Camera. This setup is optimized for clear and effective long-distance interactions.

Cornea’s Director, Ankit Garg, shared, “We aim to develop visuals that resonate with our users. Our recent recognition from GeM and participation in InfoComm underscore our commitment to advanced display technology, especially for the Indian audience. Our product line seeks to revolutionize how information is presented and engaged with.”

Visitors can experience Cornea’s innovations at booth no. H 49 during the InfoComm event.