Lotus Electronics Announces Navratri Festival Deals

Lotus Electronics, an electronic retail store in India, today unveiled the Navratri Festival Deals. The company aims to provide customers with various offers and the possibility to win substantial prizes this Navratri season.

Key Highlights:

Opportunity to win cashbacks up to Rs. 10,000.

Prizes valued at Rs. 1 Crore up for grabs.

Discounts of up to 70% on a broad product range.

Exclusive discounts include 85% off on watches and 70% off on audio devices and TVs.

Significant price reductions on air conditioners, laptops, smartphones, washing machines, and refrigerators.

Lotus Electronics is presenting discounts of up to 85% on watches this festive season. Additionally, the retailer is providing 70% off on audio devices and television sets. Air conditioners and laptops are now available at half the price, with a 50% discount. Furthermore, customers can avail 40% off on smartphones and up to 35% off on washing machines and refrigerators.

In a statement, Mr. Gaurav Pahwa, the Director of Lotus Electronics, mentioned, “Navratri represents joy, celebration, and unity. Lotus Electronics aims to enhance this occasion with these competitive offers. We recognize the festival’s significance to our customers and strive to be an integral part of their celebrations. The Navratri Festival Deals are focused on providing value and savings. We encourage our customers to explore our website or visit the nearest store to benefit from these deals this Navratri.”

Currently, Lotus Electronics operates 20 stores across 8 cities, such as Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Raipur, Bilaspur, Nagpur, Jabalpur, and Bhilai. Interested customers can either visit their nearest store or access the company’s website for exclusive deals.