Cornea World Launches New COR5 and COR7 Tablet Series

Cornea World has introduced two new tablets, the Cornea Note COR5 and the COR7 series, in New Delhi on 10th January. These devices are designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs, balancing functionality with affordability.

Key Highlights:

Cornea Note COR5 : Available at Rs. 12,000.00, features include a SC9863 OctaCore processor, 7″ LCD, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and supports 4G calling and various connectivity options.

: Available at Rs. 12,000.00, features include a SC9863 OctaCore processor, 7″ LCD, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and supports 4G calling and various connectivity options. Cornea Note COR7 : Priced at Rs. 22,000.00, comes with a POGO Connector, Type C USB Port, 2.5D Corning Glass Touch Screen, 28 nm HPC+ Octa-core ARM Cortex A55 Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 10-inch IPS display, and dual cameras.

: Priced at Rs. 22,000.00, comes with a POGO Connector, Type C USB Port, 2.5D Corning Glass Touch Screen, 28 nm HPC+ Octa-core ARM Cortex A55 Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 10-inch IPS display, and dual cameras. Both tablets are available for purchase on Amazon and the Cornea World official website.

The Cornea Note COR5 is positioned as a budget-friendly option. It includes a 7″ LCD, 2GB of internal RAM, and 32GB of storage. The device supports 4G calling and has various connectivity options, including 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G. It also supports external devices through OTG and offers functionalities like Call Recording, FM Radio, WiFi Hotspot, and more.

On the other hand, the Cornea Note COR7 is equipped with advanced features. These include a POGO Connector, Type C USB Port, 2.5D Corning Glass Touch Screen, and a more powerful processor. The COR7 series houses a 28 nm HPC+ Octa-core ARM Cortex™-A55 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB inbuilt storage. The tablet also features a 10-inch IPS display, dual cameras (5MP front and 13MP back), and supports DualBand WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea, commented on the launch: “At Cornea, we aim to push the boundaries of technology while ensuring accessibility for our users. The COR5 and COR7 series embody this philosophy by delivering top-tier features at competitive price points.”

These new tablets from Cornea, both the COR5 and COR7 series, are now available for purchase on Amazon and through the official Cornea website, offering customers easy access to these feature-rich devices.