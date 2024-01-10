LG Showcases Next-Gen webOS at CES 2024

At CES 2024, LG Electronics (LG) is presenting visitors with an extensive array of experiences in its webOS zone. This initiative marks a significant step in LG’s evolution as a media and entertainment provider. The webOS smart TV platform is designed to deliver immersive visuals and narratives, reflecting LG’s ongoing transformation in the tech industry.

Key Highlights:

LG showcases an array of OLED displays featuring content from various genres in the webOS zone.

Exclusive preview of ‘Masters of the Air’ from Apple TV+, plus content from Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, and Prime Video.

Introduction of new content like ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Rebel Moon’, and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’.

Upcoming release of Tekken 8 by Bandai Namco Entertainment highlighted.

LG’s decade-long development of the webOS platform emphasizes its role in the smart TV market and content accessibility.

LG’s booth at CES 2024 is an invitation for visitors to explore the world of entertainment through the webOS platform. The webOS Zone offers an extensive collection of video clips from a diverse range of genres, showcasing the platform’s versatility and broad content accessibility.

One of the key attractions is ‘Masters of the Air,’ an action-packed epic series from Apple TV+, set to premiere on January 26. It will be available on LG Smart TVs via the Apple TV app. Also featured are visuals from ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Disney+, offering a live-action reimagining of the classic tale.

Attendees at CES can also enjoy clips from Netflix’s ‘Rebel Moon’, a sneak peek of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ from Paramount+, and scenes from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ on Prime Video. These presentations highlight the platform’s capability to deliver high-quality, engaging content.

Additionally, LG will showcase a clip of Tekken 8, set for release on January 26, 2024. This demonstrates LG’s commitment to offering a diverse range of entertainment options on its platforms.

Since its inception in 2014, the webOS platform has grown to become one of the most widely used smart TV platforms globally, thanks to LG’s strong partnerships with over 3,500 content providers. This expansive network has significantly enhanced the home entertainment experience for customers worldwide.

LG continues to focus on maintaining its leadership in the realm of viewing experiences, driven by technological advancements and strategic content curation. The ongoing development of webOS is part of LG’s commitment to enriching lives by providing endless entertainment and inspiration.

The webOS zone at CES 2024 is open from January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #16008. For more information on LG’s latest offerings at CES 2024, visit the CES 2024 Press Kit.