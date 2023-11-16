Crossbeats Unveils India’s First ChatGPT-Integrated Smartwatch

Crossbeats, a prominent brand in smartwatches and wireless audio technology in India, has launched the Crossbeats Nexus, the first smartwatch in India featuring full integration with ChatGPT technology. The Crossbeats Nexus is a significant addition to the company’s product line, offering advanced features and connectivity options.

Highlights:

Crossbeats Nexus: India’s first smartwatch with full ChatGPT integration.

Available in Silver and Black, priced at INR 5999.

Features a 2.1-inch full-touch AMOLED display, 320 x 384 resolution, and 700 nits brightness.

Includes GPS Dynamic Route tracking, Dynamic Island, Ebook Reader, and customizable watch faces.

Equipped with a 250 mAh battery, offering up to 6 days of usage and 25 days on standby.

Health monitoring features: Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep Monitor, Pedometer.

Compatible with iOS 10+, Android 5.1+, and Bluetooth version 5.3.

The Crossbeats Nexus is available in two colors, Silver and Black, and is priced at INR 5999. It features a 2.1-inch full-touch AMOLED display with a resolution of 320 x 384 and a brightness level of 700 nits. The smartwatch includes several unique features such as GPS Dynamic Route tracking, Dynamic Island, and an Ebook Reader.

The Nexus is powered by a 250 mAh battery, supporting up to 6 days of use and 25 days in standby mode. It includes AI health monitoring functionalities like Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep Monitor, and Pedometer. Over 100 customizable watch faces are available for users to personalize their device. The Nexus supports seamless connectivity, being compatible with iOS 10 and above, Android 5.1 and above, and includes Bluetooth version 5.3. The interface is optimized for both Android and iOS users.

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats, expressed his enthusiasm for the new product, stating, “The Crossbeats Nexus represents a significant step in our journey to blend advanced technology with efficient communication. It is more than just a timepiece; it’s a smart device that combines intelligence with style. The Nexus aims to transform how people connect and interact, reinforcing our dedication to empowering individuals through technology.”

Since its inception in 2015, Crossbeats has shown remarkable growth, with a dynamic year-on-year increase in revenue. The brand has garnered over a million customers, a high rate of repeat purchases, and over 50,000 positive reviews across various channels.