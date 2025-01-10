DailyObjects Loop: Qi2 Wireless Power Banks with 15W Fast Charging

DailyObjects unveils Loop, Qi2-certified wireless power banks with 15W fast charging. Available in 5000mAh, 10,000mAh & 20,000mAh, priced from ₹3,999. Shop now!

DailyObjects has introduced Loop, a cutting-edge line of wireless power banks featuring the latest Qi2 technology. This advancement allows for faster and safer 15W magnetic wireless charging, catering to users who require portable power solutions. The Loop series is designed to provide up to four wireless charges for your devices.

Availability and Pricing

The DailyObjects Loop power bank is currently available for purchase on the official DailyObjects website. In the coming weeks, it will also be accessible on other major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The Loop power bank comes in three power variants:

5000mAh

10,000mAh

20,000mAh

Prices range from Rs 3,999 to Rs 7,499. Consumers can choose between two stylish colors: Titanium and Black.

Key Features and Highlights

Qi2 Certification : Loop has earned Qi2 certification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), signifying its adherence to stringent safety, performance, and interoperability standards.

: Loop has earned Qi2 certification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), signifying its adherence to stringent safety, performance, and interoperability standards. High-Speed Charging : With Qi2-enabled technology, Loop facilitates high-speed wireless charging and a secure magnetic locking mechanism. This feature ensures compatibility with all Qi2-compatible devices, including iPhones (iPhone 12 and later) and future Android models adopting the Qi2 standard.

: With Qi2-enabled technology, Loop facilitates high-speed wireless charging and a secure magnetic locking mechanism. This feature ensures compatibility with all Qi2-compatible devices, including iPhones (iPhone 12 and later) and future Android models adopting the Qi2 standard. Apple Watch Charging : The 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Loop models boast built-in wireless charging modules specifically designed for the Apple Watch.

: The 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Loop models boast built-in wireless charging modules specifically designed for the Apple Watch. Extended Battery Life : The 20,000mAh variant offers exceptional battery capacity, capable of fully charging a smartphone 3-4 times.

: The 20,000mAh variant offers exceptional battery capacity, capable of fully charging a smartphone 3-4 times. Premium Design: Constructed from durable aerospace-grade aluminium, Loop showcases a unique loop pattern and an integrated retractable stand for added convenience.

The Rise of Qi2 Technology

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) introduced the Qi2 wireless power standards in 2023. Since then, Qi2 innovations have gained significant momentum in the tech industry. The WPC continues to rigorously oversee the certification of new Qi2 products to maintain high standards of quality and safety.

Source.