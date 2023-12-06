Dell Technologies Expands Digital Skills Program in India

Dell Technologies has announced the achievement of its goal to positively impact 2 million beneficiaries in India through the Mobile Solar Community Hubs. Launched in partnership with Common Services Centres Scheme, this program aims at improving digital inclusivity in underserved communities.

Key Highlights:

Dell’s program, launched in 2022, has reached 2 million beneficiaries, focusing on underrepresented communities.

In 2023-24, the program is set to impact an additional 1.2 million people, including 200 retired defence personnel and their wards.

Expansion plans include five additional districts: Pauri Garhwal, Ramgarh, Jhansi, Pathankot, and Gurugram.

The program focuses on digital and financial literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, and career guidance.

The Mobile Solar Community Hubs, equipped with laptops, TV screens, solar panels, and 4G internet, are designed to travel across towns, providing internet and computer technology access to local community members. These hubs are part of Dell’s global goal to impact one billion lives by 2030.

In collaboration with the Common Service Centres Scheme (CSC) and Learning Links Foundation, Dell has deployed these solar-powered hubs in six aspirational districts identified by the government. Students, youth, and women are the primary beneficiaries, receiving training in various skills necessary for digital empowerment and future job creation.

The program also includes a significant focus on ex-servicemen and retiring junior-ranked personnel from the Indian Armed Forces. It aims to bridge the skill acquisition gap they might have experienced during their military tenure, impacting their post-retirement prospects. The initiative will support 200 ex-servicemen and about 4000 students at defence schools, introducing them to skills like coding and block-programming.

Alok Ohrie, president and managing director of Dell Technologies India, emphasized the importance of addressing the digital divide, citing the company’s long-standing partnership with the government in driving transformational change.

Archana Sahay, regional giving manager at Dell Technologies, highlighted the collaborative effort to achieve digital equity, assisting diverse groups from students to ex-servicemen in gaining skills for India’s digital society.

Nuriya Ansari of Learning Links Foundation spoke about the critical role of the expansion plan in transforming the lives of rural communities and ex-servicemen, focusing on the latter’s transition to civilian life and the provision of career opportunities.

The continuation of this program underlines Dell Technologies’ commitment to enhancing digital literacy and capacity across various sections of Indian society, with a special focus on those previously lacking such opportunities.