OnePlus 12 Launches in China, Boasts Advanced Features

OnePlus, a global technology brand, today announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in China. This release marks a significant milestone for the company, reflecting a decade of innovation and development in the smartphone industry. The OnePlus 12 is distinguished by its blend of advanced hardware and software, aiming to enhance user experience across various scenarios.

Key Highlights:

Launch of OnePlus 12 in China, marking OnePlus’ 10th anniversary.

Incorporates the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for improved performance.

Features a 120Hz 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display and advanced charging capabilities.

Boasts a triple camera system with industry-first features and Hasselblad collaboration.

Unique design inspired by luxurious timepieces and natural beauty.

Louis Li, President of OnePlus China, stated, “The OnePlus 12 delivers an exceptional experience in all high-frequency usage scenarios.” The OnePlus 12 integrates the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, enhancing CPU and GPU speeds by 30% and 25%, respectively, while achieving a 10% improvement in power efficiency. It is equipped with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 ROM, supplemented by RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization technology. These innovations ensure consistent performance, even under heavy-duty use. The device also features a 120Hz 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO technology, offering vibrant colors and high peak brightness. Charging capabilities include 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and a 5400 mAh duel-cell battery system. The new Dual Cryo-velocity Cooling System enhances cooling efficiency, ensuring a comfortable experience.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 12 introduces a triple camera system, including an LYT808 50MP main camera co-developed with Sony, a OV64B 64MP 3X periscope telephoto camera, and an IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera. The device’s photography capabilities are further enhanced by the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile and a self-developed HDR algorithm.

The design of the OnePlus 12 follows the philosophy of luxury watch aesthetics, featuring a hollow-curved design. The Flowy Emerald colorway, inspired by nature and the braided channels of Dart River, showcases dynamic and ever-changing patterns, reflecting the brand’s commitment to blending technology with natural beauty.

The OnePlus 12 will be available for purchase in China starting December 11, 2023, and is slated for a global release in early 2024.