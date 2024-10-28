Dhanteras Smartphone Deals: Flipkart & Amazon Diwali Offers

Upgrade your smartphone this Dhanteras! Find unbeatable deals on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, and more during Flipkart and Amazon's Diwali sales. Shop now & save!

Dhanteras, the auspicious festival that marks the beginning of Diwali, is traditionally a time for purchasing valuables, especially gold and electronics. This year, why not combine tradition with technology and upgrade your smartphone? Both Amazon and Flipkart have rolled out their Diwali festival sales, offering incredible deals and discounts on a vast range of smartphones. Whether you’re an Apple aficionado, a Samsung enthusiast, a OnePlus devotee, or seeking a value-packed device from brands like Realme and Xiaomi, you’re sure to find a deal that aligns with your needs and budget.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: A Treasure Trove of Smartphone Deals

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is in full swing, and it’s a shopper’s paradise for those seeking smartphone deals. Beyond the attractive discounts, Amazon sweetens the pot with no-cost EMI options, enticing bank discounts, and exchange offers, making your dream smartphone more attainable than ever.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): Experience the power and elegance of the iPhone 13, now available at a significantly reduced price of Rs 42,999, down from its original price of Rs 59,600.

OnePlus 12R: The OnePlus 12R, known for its performance and fast charging, is now available for Rs 37,999, a compelling reduction from its usual price of Rs 42,999.

OnePlus Nord CE4: For those seeking a balance of features and affordability, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is a great option. With a Rs 2,000 discount, it’s now yours for just Rs 22,999.

Realme GT 6T 5G: Unleash your mobile gaming potential with the Realme GT 6T 5G. This performance-driven device is now offered at Rs 29,999, down from its original price of Rs 33,999.

iQoo Z9 5G: Experience smooth performance and vibrant visuals with the iQoo Z9 5G, available at a discounted price of Rs 18,499 during the Amazon Diwali sale.

Redmi Note 13 5G: The Redmi Note 13 5G, a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers, has received a massive price cut, bringing it down to an incredibly affordable Rs 13,999 from its original price of Rs 20,999.

Redmi 13C 5G: Looking for an entry-level 5G smartphone? The Redmi 13C 5G is a steal at just Rs 8,749, a significant drop from its original price of Rs 13,999.

Vivo T3x: Capture stunning photos and enjoy a smooth user experience with the Vivo T3x, now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499, thanks to a Rs 5,000 price reduction.

Flipkart #MobileWaliDiwali Sale: Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a New Phone

Not to be outdone, Flipkart is also celebrating the spirit of Diwali with its #MobileWaliDiwali sale. A wide array of smartphones, including the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships, are available at discounted prices. Flipkart also offers exchange offers, allowing you to trade in your old phone for additional savings, and bank discounts to further reduce the cost of your new device.

Apple iPhone 15: Embrace the latest technology and innovative features of the Apple iPhone 15, now available at a special Diwali price of Rs 56,499. Explore the available exchange offers and bank discounts to maximize your savings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Experience the pinnacle of Android innovation with the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. This premium device, originally priced at Rs 89,999, is now offered at an astonishingly low price of Rs 37,999.

Moto G85 5G (8GB): The Moto G85 5G (8GB variant) offers a compelling combination of performance and value, and it’s now available for Rs 15,999.

Vivo T3x 5G: Enjoy blazing-fast 5G speeds and impressive features with the Vivo T3x 5G, now offered at a reduced price of Rs 11,249, down from its original price of Rs 17,499.

Realme 12X 5G: The Realme 12X 5G is a stylish and capable device that’s now even more appealing with a discounted price of Rs 11,499, compared to its original price of Rs 17,999.

Nothing CMF Phone 1: Stand out from the crowd with the unique design and features of the budget-conscious consumers, now available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999, down from its original price of Rs 19,999.

This Dhanteras, seize the opportunity to upgrade your smartphone with these incredible deals from Amazon and Flipkart. With a wide range of options to choose from and attractive discounts available, you’re sure to find the perfect device to meet your needs and enhance your digital lifestyle.