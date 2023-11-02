DriveX Rolls Out Festive Offers on Pre-Owned Two-Wheelers

DriveX, a major player in India’s market for renewed two-wheelers, is launching a series of offers for the festive season. The company is well-known for its wide selection of refurbished motorcycles and scooters, and this festive season, they’re offering deals designed to make ownership more accessible and enjoyable for customers. These offers range from financial benefits such as zero down payment options and low EMI plans to after-sale services like a one-year warranty and free maintenance checks.

Key Highlights:

Zero down payment option available with up to 90% finance on two-wheelers.

available with up to 90% finance on two-wheelers. EMI plans starting at 55 INR/day after a 10% down payment on the vehicle’s on-road value.

after a 10% down payment on the vehicle’s on-road value. 2000 INR exchange bonus when customers trade in their old vehicle for a DriveX Certified Vehicle.

when customers trade in their old vehicle for a DriveX Certified Vehicle. 3-day return policy allowing customers to return their vehicle within 100 kilometers or 3 days post-delivery.

allowing customers to return their vehicle within 100 kilometers or 3 days post-delivery. No documentation charges on ownership transfer and spot finance options provided.

DriveX ensures that its two-wheelers are thoroughly refurbished and in excellent condition before sale. Customers can select from a diverse range, and to ensure satisfaction, the company offers a one-year warranty and three free services.

Narain Karthikeyan, the Founder & Executive Director of DriveX, encourages car enthusiasts to take advantage of the festive deals. “We are thrilled to offer these festive deals,” Karthikeyan stated. “Our festive offers are a testament to our commitment to provide our customers with unparalleled value, quality, and reliability.”

For more information, potential buyers are encouraged to visit DriveX or reach out directly to their customer service team.