Crossbeats Unveils Diva Smartwatch Targeted at Women

Crossbeats, a player in the Indian smartwatch and wireless audio market, has introduced the Diva Smartwatch, specifically tailored for women. The device is available in the market at a price of INR 3499 and comes in two color variants: Rose Gold and Silver.

Key Highlights:

Crossbeats launches Diva Smartwatch for women at INR 3499.

The smartwatch features a case with 46 stones and is available in Rose Gold and Silver.

Advanced functionalities include Bluetooth calling with AAC 3W speakers and over 100 sports modes.

Offers 150+ customizable watch faces to match various styles.

Equipped with health-tracking for blood pressure, SpO2, and sleep patterns.

Battery life is up to 7 days, with 25 days on standby.

Includes smart features like weather forecasts, calendar, music control, and NFC.

Supports voice assistants Siri and OK Google.

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats, stated during the launch, “Diva is not just a smartwatch; it’s an embodiment of grace and luxury. We’ve meticulously crafted it to be the perfect companion for every woman, combining elegant design with powerful features to cater to their diverse needs.”

The Diva Smartwatch is designed with an elegant case adorned with 46 stones and offers a range of features that blend fashion with function. Users can make calls using Bluetooth and clear AAC 3W speakers, receive notifications, and choose from over 100 sports modes to maintain fitness. Additionally, the watch offers over 150 customizable watch faces.

In terms of health and wellness, the Diva is outfitted with advanced biosensors to monitor various health metrics, including blood pressure, SpO2 levels, and sleep patterns, helping users gain valuable insights into their health. The device boasts a substantial battery life, promising up to 7 days of use and 25 days on standby.

Further adding to its utility, the smartwatch provides several smart functions, such as weather forecasts, calendar access, music control, and NFC payments, all accessible on the wrist. The support for popular voice assistants like Siri and OK Google enhances user convenience.

In essence, the Diva Smartwatch is positioned not just as a timekeeping gadget but as a versatile accessory offering both style and substance for the modern woman.