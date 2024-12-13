Elista and Goela Electronics Join Forces to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology to Haryana

Elista and Goela Electronics Join Forces to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology to Haryana
Elista partners with Goela Electronics to expand its retail presence in Haryana, offering a wide range of affordable consumer electronics including Smart TVs, air conditioners, coolers, and washing machines.

Elista, a leading consumer electronics brand under TeknoDome, has announced a strategic partnership with Goela Electronics Pvt. Ltd., a prominent name in electronics distribution in Haryana. This collaboration aims to increase Elista’s retail presence in the region and provide consumers with access to a wide range of affordable, technologically advanced products.

Expanding Retail Footprint

This partnership represents a significant step in Elista’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market share across India. By collaborating with Goela Electronics, Elista aims to leverage their extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the Haryana market. This strategic alliance is projected to generate over 28,000 unit sales in Haryana in 2025, with a focus on key product categories such as Smart TVs, air conditioners, coolers, and washing machines.

Delivering Value to Consumers

Elista is committed to providing consumer electronics that combine innovative features with affordability. Through this partnership, consumers in Haryana can expect a seamless purchase experience and access to a diverse product portfolio. This includes Google TVs and a variety of household appliances tailored to meet the unique needs of the region. Goela Electronics’ six decades of experience in electronics distribution will ensure that Elista’s products reach consumers efficiently and effectively.

A Vision for Growth

Elista’s collaboration with Goela Electronics is a key component of its broader growth strategy, which includes expanding its presence both within India and internationally. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has fueled its rapid growth, with a strong presence in over 18 countries and ambitious plans to expand into 35 countries by 2026. Elista’s ‘Make in India for the World’ vision is supported by its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, which produces a wide range of products, including Smart TVs, for both domestic and international markets.

