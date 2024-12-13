Redmi Note 14 5G Series, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker & Redmi Buds 6 Now on Sale in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 5G series with IP68 rating, AMOLED display, and Xiaomi HyperOS. Also releasing are the Redmi Buds 6 and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker.

Xiaomi has announced the release of its latest products in India, including the Redmi Note 14 5G series, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, and Redmi Buds 6. These products are available for purchase starting December 13th, 2024, at 12 noon across various online and offline platforms.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G are designed to redefine the smartphone experience. Both models feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 on the front and Gorilla® Glass 7i on the back, along with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, the series introduces AI-driven features and boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G features Xiaomi’s largest ever 6200mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge technology, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G has a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor for high-quality photography.

The Redmi Note 14 5G offers a balance of design and performance with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2100 nits peak brightness. It also features a 5110mAh battery with 45W fast charging and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker features a 30W driver with dual subwoofers, providing immersive sound with a 12-hour battery life. It also has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, allowing for pairing up to 100 speakers.

Redmi Buds 6

The Redmi Buds 6 offer a dual-driver system for enhanced audio quality, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 42 hours of battery life with the charging case. They also support dual device pairing and AI ENC for clear calls.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G starts at a net effective price of INR 29,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G starts at INR 23,999. The Redmi Note 14 5G starts at INR 17,999. The Redmi Buds 6 are priced at INR 2,999 with a special launch price of INR 2,799. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is priced at INR 3,999 with a special launch price of INR 3,499.