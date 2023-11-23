Elista Unveils New Smart LED TVs with Google TV in India

Elista, under the TeknoDome brand umbrella, has launched its first range of Google TV-powered Smart LED TVs in India. Named the ‘Xplore Smart LED TV series,’ these televisions come in five screen sizes, catering to various consumer preferences.

Key Highlights:

Elista launches its Google TV-Xplore series Smart LED TVs in India.

Available in 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”, and 65” screen sizes.

Features include built-in Chromecast, Apple TV, and Dolby Sound technology.

The flagship model, GTV-65UILD, boasts a 65” UHD bezel-less display.

Pricing starts at Rs. 16999, available at leading consumer electronics stores.

The Xplore series aims to offer a high-quality streaming experience, with HDR10 and Dolby Audio support for enhanced picture and sound. Powered by Google TV OS, these TVs provide personalized recommendations based on user preferences and viewing behavior, as well as a kid’s mode for age-appropriate content.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, emphasized the company’s commitment to reinventing the TV-viewing experience. He highlighted the new range’s integration of Google voice commands and its advanced audio and video technologies, designed to deliver a cinematic experience in the home.

Elista’s foray into Google TV-enabled Smart TVs demonstrates their commitment to providing advanced technology at affordable prices. The GTV-series Smart TVs come equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Apple TV, and built-in Google Chromecast, alongside multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and RF ports.

The Xplore series offers versatile placement options, including wall-mounting and bundled table-top stands, enhancing living room aesthetics. The range starts at Rs. 16999, making these advanced TVs accessible to a wide range of customers. The lineup also includes models at various price points, ensuring a fit for different budgets.

Elista’s product portfolio extends beyond TVs to include a range of consumer electronics like washing machines, coolers, and refrigerators, as well as IT and mobile accessories. The company, guided by industry veterans with over 200 years of combined expertise, focuses on supporting local initiatives and creating employment opportunities in India. This launch aligns with Elista’s broader goal of improving lives through technology while establishing a strong presence in the Indian consumer electronics market.