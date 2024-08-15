Embracing AI for Enhanced Devotee Experience at Shree Jagannath Temple

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha is set to harness the power of AI to enhance devotee movement and overall management within the sacred shrine. With the opening of all four gates leading to frequent instances of congestion, the temple administration is turning to artificial intelligence to create a smoother and more streamlined experience for the multitude of pilgrims.

AI-Driven Crowd Management

Temple officials are focusing on leveraging AI to gather real-time, actionable data on crowd movement at various key points within the temple complex, including the Lions Gate, Baishi Pahacha, Sata Pahacha, Chakada, Ananda Bazaar, Natya Mandap, and Jagamohan. This data-driven approach aims to optimize crowd control and ensure efficient darshan scheduling.

The current manual crowd management system, with a single footfall counting system, will be significantly upgraded through the implementation of advanced sensor technologies, such as infrared or video analytics. These technologies will generate real-time data on the flow of devotees, empowering authorities to proactively manage crowd movement and regulate access to specific areas, like the Jagamohan, to maintain safe and comfortable capacities.

AI Solutions in Action

The AI solutions are expected to be installed at strategic locations within the temple complex, with a dedicated control room set up for real-time monitoring. While the implementation process is estimated to commence in two months, the groundwork is already in motion.

Dynamic Footfall Counting System

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had previously released an expression of interest to implement a dynamic footfall counting system. Following this, six companies recently presented their AI-based technology proposals for the project.

Need for Tech-Based Crowd Management

The necessity for a tech-driven crowd management solution became particularly pressing after the government’s decision to reopen all four gates of the 12th-century shrine, leading to instances of overcrowding. This move fulfilled a long-standing demand of the devotees, but also underscored the need for more effective crowd regulation measures. While devotees can now enter through any of the four gates, they still need to wait within designated barricades to access the sanctum sanctorum through the single entrance of the Sata Pahacha Dwara.