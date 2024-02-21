Endefo Launches Enfit Vega Smartwatch in India at Competitive Price

Dubai-based Endefo, part of the Ashtel group, has introduced the Enfit Vega smartwatch in the Indian market, priced at Rs. 1,499. This new addition aims to cater to the Indian consumers with a blend of technology and practicality, featuring advanced health and connectivity options. Available through Endefo’s website and over 2,000 retail outlets across the country, the Enfit Vega is positioned as a technologically advanced yet affordable option for smartwatch enthusiasts.

In a recent announcement, Endefo revealed the Enfit Vega smartwatch, designed to offer a range of features including health monitoring capabilities like blood oxygen and live heart rate tracking, a 2.01″ HD IPS display for clear visuals, and IP67 water resistance for durability. The smartwatch also includes a zinc alloy body for a premium feel, a rotating crown for easy navigation, and Bluetooth capabilities for photography, calling, and music. Aimed at promoting an active lifestyle, the watch supports multiple sports modes, voice assistance, real-time weather updates, and boasts up to 20 days of standby time.

Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the company’s commitment to blending technology with style and affordability. He emphasized the goal of strengthening the market presence of Made in India products and creating job opportunities within the country. This launch follows the success of previous models like the Enfit Neo and Enfit Neo Pro, as part of Endefo’s strategy to expand its footprint in India. A total investment of ₹200 crore has been allocated for expansion into new verticals and product categories as part of this initiative.