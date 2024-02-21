realme 12+ 5G Set to Launch, Aiming to Enhance Mid-Range Smartphone Market

realme has officially announced the launch date for its next smartphone model, the realme 12+ 5G, aiming to introduce several new features to the mid-range smartphone market. Scheduled for release on March 6, 2024, the realme 12+ 5G seeks to build on the success of its predecessors by offering advanced photography features, notably including a Sony LYT600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This addition is geared towards providing users with the ability to capture clearer and more vibrant images, positioning the device as a significant player in its price range.

The realme 12+ 5G emphasizes its capabilities in photography, particularly with portraits. The device boasts an 18% improvement in color reproduction over previous models, facilitated by the 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera. This camera also features 2X In-sensor Zoom, allowing for clearer images from varying distances without compromising quality. Additionally, the realme 12+ 5G introduces the Snap Portrait System, enabling quick capture and high-speed continuous shooting, further enhancing the photography experience.

Beyond its camera capabilities, the realme 12+ 5G features a design inspired by luxury watches, incorporating polished sunburst dials and more than 500 gradient patterns. It also stands out as the only phone in its segment to offer a casing made from premium vegan leather, combined with a metallic strap texture. The inclusion of IP54 dust and water resistance ensures the device’s durability and integrity.

A notable innovation is the Rainwater Smart Touch technology, a first in this segment. This technology enhances the device’s usability in wet conditions by distinguishing between water and touch inputs on the screen, preventing unintended actions and improving touch accuracy.

The collaboration with Claudio Miranda introduces three image enhancement filters, inspired by his award-winning films, aiming to elevate the visual storytelling capabilities of realme 12+ 5G users.