Excitel TV Launch: A New IPTV Service with 550+ Channels and OTTs

Excitel, a prominent home internet company in India, has recently launched its IPTV services, dubbed ‘Excitel TV’, for its Delhi-NCR customers. This new service, an addition to their existing Cable Cutter plan, offers an extensive range of over 550 premium cable TV and Free to Air channels, along with access to numerous popular OTT platforms.

Key Highlights:

Excitel TV provides access to over 550 premium cable TV and Free to Air channels.

The service includes popular channels like Star Plus HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, and Colors HD.

Users can enjoy 21 OTT subscriptions, including Disney+Hotstar, Sony Liv, and Zee5.

Available plans offer internet speeds up to 400 Mbps.

Prices start from INR 554/month, offering a comprehensive home entertainment package.

Excitel TV is positioned as a comprehensive solution for home entertainment, combining a wide range of OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, and Aha with high-speed internet connectivity. The service is designed to cater to the evolving entertainment preferences of modern users, providing an alternative to traditional DTH and cable connections.

In a statement, Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO of Excitel, highlighted the significance of the launch. “Today, we find ourselves in a new era of home entertainment, where customers are leaning towards bundled offerings rather than individual plans for OTT, Internet, and now Cable TV as well. In response to this shift, our new Excitel TV plan is designed to simplify the experience, streamlining these essential services into one affordable package starting at just INR 554 a month. We understand the desire of our consumers for a hassle-free way to access home entertainment, and we aim to make it easier. This is a testament to our commitment to bringing Home Internet to the very core of Indian households, providing a comprehensive solution that aligns with the evolving content and entertainment preferences of the users.”

The launch of Excitel TV represents a strategic move by Excitel to cater to the changing preferences of consumers in the realm of home entertainment. It aims to provide a hassle-free and comprehensive solution for accessing various entertainment content, underlining the company’s commitment to enhancing home internet services in India. In pursuit of this goal, Excitel has partnered with PlayBox TV, aiming to offer a fusion of convenience, variety, and affordability in the home entertainment sector