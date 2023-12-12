Exploring Storage Solutions for iPhone 15 Series

The iPhone 15 series, featuring a USB Type-C port, introduces new opportunities for connecting external storage devices. This advancement allows users to enhance their iPhone experience by easily adding storage space for photos, videos, and other data. Below are key storage options compatible with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Key Highlights:

The transition to USB Type-C in the iPhone 15 series allows for various external storage connections.

Flash drives offer an affordable solution for photo backup and data transfer.

External SSDs enable direct HD recording and storage with high-speed performance.

Flash Drives for Easy Photo Backup and Storage:

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C: A flash drive with both USB Type-C and Type-A connectors, offering a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and up to 400 MB/s read speed. Available in capacities up to 256GB in various colors and up to 1TB in black. Prices start at INR 1,109 for 128GB. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C: A 2-in-1 all-metal flash drive with USB Type-C and Type-A connectors, offering USB 3.2 Gen 1 with up to 400MB/s read speeds. Available up to 1TB in gold and silver. Prices begin at INR 1,279 for 128GB. SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe: Equipped with USB Type-C and Lightning connectors, this drive helps free up space on the iPhone without an internet connection. Available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities. Price starts at INR 3309 for 64GB.

External SSDs for Direct HD Recording and Storing:

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2: Ideal for content creation, this drive features NVMe solid-state performance with up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. It is durable, drop-resistant up to three meters, and offers IP65 water and dust resistance. Available in up to 4TB in three colors. Prices start at INR 7,109 for 500GB. WD My Passport SSD: Offers high-speed performance with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s. This portable drive includes 256-bit AES hardware encryption and is shock and vibration-resistant with up to 6.5ft drop protection. Available up to 4TB. Prices begin at INR 6,899 for 500GB.

These storage options not only enhance the functionality of the iPhone 15 series but also offer users flexibility and convenience in managing their digital content.